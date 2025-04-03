Brazil Taking Table Tennis Innovation To Qatar

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian Table Tennis Confederation (CBTM ) will take its experience with its University of Table Tennis to Qatar, presenting a lecture on its series of online courses designed to enhance the skills of Brazilian sports professionals, including training for coaches, referees, and multidisciplinary modules. The invitation came from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which will hold its annual general meeting in Doha on May 27, following two weeks of competitions and events.

According to former president and current special advisor of CBTM, Alaor Azevedo, the University of Table Tennis was created by the institution in 2020 to provide better training for coaches, standardize courses, and reach professionals who often had to travel from their cities for training.“It was a long-time dream. Theoretically, [the university] is a course platform,” says Azevedo.“There is nothing like it in the world of table tennis,” he adds, highlighting the innovation brought by the online course, which will be presented at the ITTF meeting, where he serves as vice president.

The initiative was implemented by CBTM in collaboration with Taísa Belli, leader of the Interdisciplinary Research Group on Racket Sports (GRIPER) at the University of Campinas (Unicamp). She also serves as the president of CBTM's Scientific Committee and the ITTF's Sports Science and Medical Committee.

In an interview with ANBA, Azevedo said the results of the courses offered by the university are already evident. Brazilian athletes in the U-11 and U-13 categories stood out in the most recent South American Championship held in Ecuador. Brazil finished the competition with nine gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals.“We won overwhelmingly, which reflects the success of the university. Talents have been discovered all over Brazil,” he said, highlighting athletes from municipalities that previously would not have had access to trained coaches.

The CBTM advisor says that the university's courses can be implemented by table tennis federations anywhere in the world.“We have already translated them into English and Spanish. We can offer them globally, even in Arabic,” he says. He also noted that Arab countries have shown growing interest in the sport, either by placing representatives in global leadership positions, as seen with Jordan and Saudi Arabia, or by hosting table tennis events, such as Bahrain, which held a Paralympic competition last year.

At the meeting in Qatar, there will be two more topics related to Brazil-Rio de Janeiro's bid to host the 2027 and 2029 Table Tennis World Championships, and Azevedo's own candidacy for another term as ITTF vice president.

Read more:

Brazilian table tennis player clinches WTT trophy in Doha

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/CBTM

The post Brazil taking table tennis innovation to Qatar appeared first on ANBA News Agency .