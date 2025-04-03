Rain, Snowfall, Thunderstorms Predicted In 12 Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Aviation has predicted snowfall, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and floods in twelve provinces of the country tomorrow.

The ministry said in a statement that snowfall, rain, thunder, lightning could likely hit Baghlan, Balkh, Ghor, Badghis, Daikundi, Sar-i-Pul, Bamyan, Maidan-Wardak, Ghazni, Samangan, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces tomorrow.

Rainfall in different areas is expected to be 15 to 25 millimeters and the snowfall 10 to 20 centimeters.

The ministry said strong winds could lash northern and central provinces, including Salang, with a speed between 50 to 80 kilometers per hour.

