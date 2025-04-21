UP Targets Rs 1.62 Lakh Crore Sugar Sector Boost To Spur Economy

MENAFN - KNN India)In a strategic move to bolster its economy, the Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to elevate the sugar sector's Gross Value Output (GVO) from Rs 1.32 lakh crore to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore within the next three years.

This initiative is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to transform the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy.

The Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development Department reported a steady increase in GVO, rising from Rs 1.24 lakh crore in 2023–24 to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in 2024–25.

To achieve the new target, the department plans to boost sugarcane production by 7 per cent and jaggery production by 10 per cent by the fiscal year 2027–28.

A comprehensive action plan has been formulated for the current financial year, focusing on several key initiatives.

These include the modernisation of sugar mills, promotion of ethanol production, and support for sugarcane farmers through timely payments and technological assistance.

The government also aims to enhance the efficiency of sugar complexes by integrating facilities such as oxygen and ethanol plants within the same premises.

Uttar Pradesh, already the largest producer of sugarcane in India, has seen significant improvements in the sector over the past six years.

The number of sugarcane farmers has increased from 45 lakh to 60 lakh, and payments to farmers have become more prompt, with many receiving dues within 10 days of purchase.

The state has also been recognised for its contribution to green energy through large-scale ethanol production.

These concerted efforts are expected to not only strengthen the sugar industry but also play a crucial role in driving the state's economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)