Bihar: BJP Leader Defends Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Slams Critics

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) BJP leader Rituraj Sinha has strongly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and all MPs who supported the Bill in Parliament.

He argued that the Bill was necessary to prevent the misuse of Waqf properties, which he claimed had been illegally occupied or misused under the previous law.

Citing land disputes, he said:“If someone buys land and leaves it vacant for a few years, Waqf can claim it without any paperwork. They even claimed that the Indian Parliament and the Maha Kumbh land were Waqf properties. Isn't that proof enough that an amendment was needed?"

He alleged that "land grabbers and mafia" who benefited from loopholes in the law were the ones protesting the amendment.

Sinha slammed the opposition, saying: "Those whose dishonest businesses have shut down are the ones making noise."

He questioned why such a law was needed in India when no Muslim-majority country has similar provisions. He also pointed out that despite Waqf's wealth, the Muslim community remains one of the most backward, implying that Waqf's properties were not benefiting the poor.

Sinha linked the Bill to other major BJP reforms, stating: "Like the abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq, and the push for One Nation, One Election, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill reflects PM Modi's bold decision-making."

He emphasised that the Modi government stands apart from previous governments because of its tough and nation-centric policies, making it the most popular government to date.

While the BJP is celebrating the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the opposition - especially RJD, Congress, and Muslim leaders - continue to oppose it fiercely.

Muslim leaders in JD-U are resigning from the party after it has supported the Bill.

Mohammad Kasim Ansari of East Champaran's Dhaka constituency and Shahnawaz Malik, the State Secretary of the Minority Wing of JD-U, resigned from posts and primary membership on Thursday.