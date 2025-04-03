Testfly Acquires Red Cerberus, Expanding Global Video Game QA Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TestFly (or the "Company"), a leading provider of strategic and innovative quality assurance ("QA") testing solutions for the video game and mobile gaming industries, today announced the acquisition of Red Cerberus, a premier video game testing company in São Paulo, Brazil. This strategic move strengthens TestFly's global reach and enhances its ability to deliver scalable, multi-regional QA services for game developers and publishers worldwide.

While financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the acquisition significantly expands TestFly's capabilities by integrating Red Cerberus' highly skilled team of some 180 professionals and state-of-the-art testing facilities. The combined organization will provide enhanced automation tools and 24/7 testing coverage through a follow-the-sun model, and increased support across console, PC, and mobile platforms.

TestFly Chief Executive Officer Kevin Chelius said, "We're thrilled to welcome Red Cerberus to the TestFly family. Their expertise, reputation, and deep industry knowledge perfectly align with our mission to set new standards in game testing. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to helping developers and publishers deliver reliable and high-quality gaming experiences at a global scale, while also strengthening our presence in Latin America."

Red Cerberus will now operate under the TestFly brand, ensuring a seamless transition for clients while providing access to an expanded suite of QA solutions, cutting-edge testing technologies, and a broader talent pool.

The acquisition is effective immediately, with integration already underway to ensure uninterrupted service for Red Cerberus' clients and a seamless transition for employees. TestFly remains committed to investing in advanced QA technologies, expanding its workforce, and driving innovation to meet the evolving demands of the gaming industry.

About TestFly

TestFly is a global leader in video game quality assurance, specializing in manual and automation testing, functional testing, localization, and compliance testing. With a mission to deliver seamless, high-quality gaming experiences, TestFly partners with developers and publishers worldwide, offering scalable, technology-driven QA solutions at every stage of development. TestFly is a partner of the BMM Innovation Group (BIG). Learn more at testflyqa.

About Red Cerberus

Red Cerberus is a trusted name in video game QA, providing rigorous testing methodologies, expert development support, and a highly skilled workforce to top gaming studios. Known for its commitment to excellence, Red Cerberus has played a critical role in ensuring the success of many globally recognized titles. Visit redcerberus for more information.

Contact:

Kevin Chelius

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

+1 (425) 471-9396

SOURCE TestFly

