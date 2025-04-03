Frederick Health And Infinite Legacy Celebrate National Donate Life Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Donate Life Month will occur outside Frederick Health Hospital on April 10 at 11 AM. Organ transplant recipients, donor families, and representatives from Frederick Health and Infinite Legacy will be on hand to offer remarks. Members of the media are invited to attend.

"There is a critical need for organ donors as nearly 4,000 people in our region are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant," said Kenny Boyd, vice president and chief business development officer, Infinite Legacy. "We are grateful to Frederick Health for their steadfast commitment to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation."

Infinite Legacy serves almost 10 million people in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, DC by

facilitating organ, eye and tissue donation and educate people about the critical importance of registering to be a donor. Infinite Legacy works with 68 hospitals and eight transplant centers to decrease the number of people waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

"Being an organ donor means giving someone else the chance to continue their story," said Angela Nasti, Registered Nurse, ICU Manager, and Frederick Health's liaison with Infinite Legacy. "By partnering with Infinite Legacy, Frederick Health is helping to change, save, and celebrate life."

About Infinite Legacy

Infinite Legacy facilitates organ, eye and tissue donation and educates people about the critical importance of registering to be a donor. We work with 68 hospitals and eight transplant centers to decrease the number of people waiting for a lifesaving transplant. We are passionate about giving life and restoring hope while honoring the legacy and generosity of donors and providing care to families.

About Frederick Health Frederick Health offers a wide range of healthcare services to the residents of Frederick County. The system includes Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick Health Medical Group, Frederick Health Employer Solutions, Frederick Health Home Care, and Frederick Health Hospice. Frederick Health Medical Group offers over 20 medical and surgical specialties, supported by a team of 175 expert providers. The system operates several ambulatory care locations across Frederick County, including ten primary care practices, four urgent care centers, eight outpatient labs, the James M Stockman Cancer Institute, and Frederick Health Village. With 4,000 team members, Frederick Health provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness services to support its mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community.

