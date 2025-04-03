OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Preclinical Updates In Immuno-Oncology At AACR Annual Meeting 2025



OSE-CYTOMASK®, a new CIS-Demasking 1 cytokine bispecific technology. CLEC-1, a novel immune checkpoint target.

NANTES, France – April 3, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) , a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, today announced that the latest preclinical data on its novel OSE-CYTOMASK® CIS-Demasking cytokine technology and on the

CLEC-1 immune checkpoint target, have been selected for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held on April 25 – 30, 2025, in Chicago.

Aurore Morello, Head of Research and Director of R&D programs, OSE Immunotherapeutics , comments:“We are very happy to present the latest advancements from two of our ground-breaking preclinical programs, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovative research. Our novel OSE-CYTOMASK® technology has demonstrated remarkable preclinical efficacy and an improved tolerance profile, positioning this drug candidate as a potential first-in-class cytokine treatment with a superior therapeutic index in oncology. Moreover, its potential extends beyond oncology, offering promising applications in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Our collaborative research with Dr. Elise Chiffoleau's CR2TI (Center for Research in Transplantation and Translational Immunology) research team in Nantes 2 on the immune checkpoint target CLEC-1 has confirmed the therapeutic efficacy of anti-CLEC-1 antibodies, both as monotherapy and in novel combinations. This provides compelling evidence to support the further development of a new cancer immunotherapy, reinforcing our dedication to advancing transformative treatments for patients.”

OSE-CYTOMASK® is a technology that helps make cancer treatments safer and more effective. It works by attaching a special linker sequence that can mask a molecule called a cytokine, which is part of the immune system. This masking technology keeps the cytokine inactive until it reaches the right type of immune cell, like PD1-expressing T cells, which are often found in tumors.

When the cytokine reaches these specific cells, the mask is removed, and the cytokine becomes active. This targeted approach helps to reduce side effects and improve the effectiveness of the treatment by only activating the right immune cell into the tumor microenvironment.

The poster presentation titled“ Cis demasking cytokine technology improves therapeutic index of immunocytokine ” explains how this technology can make cancer therapies more precise and safer by reducing unwanted immune activity outside of tumors and focusing the treatment on the cancer cells.

CLEC-1 is a new type of immune checkpoint, which is a receptor found on certain myeloid cells and endothelial cells. It can block important immune functions that help fight cancer, making it harder for the body to attack tumors.

The poster presentation titled “First in class Anti-CLEC-1A myeloid checkpoint antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors with monotherapy and combination therapy efficacies” highlights recent positive results from preclinical studies. These studies show how CLEC-1 can weaken the immune system's ability to fight cancer. The findings suggest that targeting

CLEC-1 with specific antibodies could be a promising new treatment option for cancer, either alone or in combination with other therapies.

Poster presentations details

Session PO.IM01.07 - Enhanced Antibodies, TCR Constructs, Cytokines and Chimeric Proteins

3412/7 - Cis demasking cytokine technology improves therapeutic index of immunocytokine

April 28, 2025 – 2:00PM – 5:00PM CT, Section 35

Session Type: Poster session

Track(s): Immunology

Session - Overcoming Checkpoint Inhibition and Tumor Suppression

7293 / 8 - First in class Anti-CLEC-1A myeloid checkpoint antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors with monotherapy and combination therapy efficacies

April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT, Section 39

Session Type: Poster session

Track(s): Immunology

