Upper Deck Extends Exclusive Spokesperson Agreement With Golf Legend Tiger Woods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global sports collectibles company surpasses the 25-year milestone of building brands and creating connections with golf legend, Tiger Woods.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, announced it has extended its exclusive agreement with legendary golfer and one of the longest-standing spokespeople at Upper Deck, Tiger Woods. This will allow Upper Deck to continue to be the sole licensed producer of Woods' trading cards, collectibles and autographed memorabilia, extending the relationship beyond 25 years.

“We've been fortunate to work alongside Tiger for nearly his entire professional career, helping create connections with fans and celebrate moments throughout his historic journey with our collectibles,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck.“Tiger Woods fans across the globe have collected the authentic and innovative products we've created together. We look forward to continuing our relationship and building products dedicated to Tiger's historic legacy.”

Tiger Woods, one of the most decorated and dominant golfers of all time with 15 major championship wins, experienced success that made waves throughout the sport and will be etched in history, inspiring a new generation of golfers. This dominance and level of greatness makes him a key member of Upper Deck's Spokespeople, which include Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Kerri Walsh Jennings.

From the beginning, Upper Deck's commitment to authenticity was something that set them apart for Tiger and still remains a principle factor in the decision to continue the relationship into the future. During their 25 years together, Upper Deck and Tiger have grown the golf category with a multitude of products from Tiger's career, along with countless sought-after trading cards.

Upper Deck has captured every moment of his career, from launching his first-ever licensed trading card in the 2001 Upper Deck Golf set to autographed memorabilia of his equipment worn and/or used on the green. In addition to authentic signed shoes, polos, and hats, Upper Deck Authenticated has produced unique golf memorabilia, such as the innovative Breaking Throughs, inspired Tegatas and multi-signed pieces featuring other top tier athletes.

“I've been proud to be a partner of Upper Deck for so many years and looking forward to the future together,” said Tiger Woods.

Collectors can find Tiger Woods' trading cards and memorabilia at Upper Deck's Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops and online. For more information on upcoming Tiger Woods products, please visit UpperDeck.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at , or follow us on Facebook (/UpperDeck ), Instagram (UpperDeckSports ), Twitter (UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube (UDvids ).

Media Contact:

Nicole Brief, ...