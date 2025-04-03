Human Touch Joins Erewhon Lifestyle Collective

Exclusive Offers on Cutting-Edge Massage Technology Now Available for Erewhon Members

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human Touch , the industry leader in high-performance massage chairs and wellness solutions, is excited to join the Erewhon Lifestyle Collective . This program, only available for Erewhon Members , curates offers from brands across the spectrum of health and wellness. Known for its state-of-the-art massage technology, Human Touch products are designed to reduce stress, relieve muscle tension, and promote total-body wellness, making them the perfect complement to Erewhon's holistic approach to health and self-care.Available now through April 1, 2026, Erewhon Members will have access to exclusive deals on premium Human Touch massage chairs and wellness products, allowing them to elevate their recovery routines and integrate deep relaxation into their daily lives. Specific offers include 15% off Human Touch's foot and calf massagers and select WholeBodymassage chairs. Human Touch will also participate in wellness activations at select Erewhon locations and events, offering members the opportunity to experience the transformative benefits of its massage technology firsthand.“We're thrilled to work with Erewhon, a brand that embodies the highest standards of wellness and mindful living,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch.“Our advanced massage products are designed to help people feel their best, recover faster, and integrate relaxation into their daily routines-benefits that align perfectly with Erewhon's health-conscious community.”For more than 45 years, Human Touch has been a leader in massage and recovery technology, developing innovative wellness solutions that support relaxation, stress relief, and muscle recovery. Its range of massage chairs, foot massagers, and zero-gravity recliners are designed to provide a high-quality at-home wellness experience, making self-care more accessible for consumers seeking to enhance their overall well-being. For more information on Human Touch's wellness innovations, visit .About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at .About ErewhonErewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.

