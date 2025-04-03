Alice Khalkad House Of Skin Launches State-Of-The-Art Spa, Ushering In A New Era Of Skincare Excellence

Medical Aesthetician and Founder Alice Khalkad was joined by her family at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

- Alice KhalkadROSLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alice Khalkad , medical aesthetician and founder, proudly unveiled the highly anticipated Alice Khalkad House of Skin spa, marking a significant moment for the local skincare community. The red carpet launch event, held at the new Long Island location, introduced a luxury spa dedicated to providing advanced and personalized skincare services.The grand opening was honored by the presence of esteemed representatives from leading skincare brands, underscoring the industry's recognition of House of Skin's commitment to quality and innovation. Attendees included representatives from Glacial Skin, SkinBetter, Hydrinity, Color Science, CO2 Pro Lift, Epicutis, Cyspera, and Rion Aesthetics (Plated). While the mayor of Roslyn was unable to attend due to travel, he conveyed his support and best wishes for the venture. Members of the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce, respected medical professionals, and influential fellow estheticians also joined the celebration.This gathering of industry leaders highlighted the core mission of Alice Khalkad House of Skin: to deliver cutting-edge, individualized skincare solutions within a space focused on tangible results, continuous innovation, and the empowerment of each client. Alice Khalkad's collaboration with Medical Director Dr. Sharon Somekh further ensures the highest standards of medical oversight and expertise. The event provided a unique opportunity for guests to connect directly with the experts behind the trusted skincare products utilized at House of Skin, fostering valuable insights into transformative skincare.The launch featured engaging live product education sessions led by brand representatives, allowing attendees to gain firsthand knowledge of innovative formulations. Guests also participated in personalized consultations and experienced product textures and benefits firsthand. This interactive format facilitated direct dialogue with industry professionals, creating an educational and dynamic atmosphere centered around the latest advancements in skincare science.Adding to the exclusive experience, the Long Island event included a luxurious raffle with high-value prizes and surprise giveaways of premium skincare products and treatments. VIP hospitality was a key focus, ensuring every guest felt valued and indulged, creating an atmosphere of celebration and exclusivity befitting the unveiling of the new spa.Every element of the launch was thoughtfully designed to create a memorable occasion, from the initial welcome to the informative skincare demonstrations and exclusive product access. House of Skin's philosophy extends beyond traditional facials, emphasizing transformation, empowerment, and an elevated client journey. As Alice Khalkad articulated, "House of Skin is more than skincare. It's transformation, empowerment, and making every woman feel like a queen.""I was thrilled to share my vision and expertise," expressed Alice Khalkad. "This event marked the beginning of a new chapter in skincare and client care. My aim was for every guest to experience the passion, precision, and innovation that define House of Skin and to witness the transformative potential we bring to the industry."Tim Holt, CEO at Glacial Skin by R2 Technologies, commended Alice Khalkad, stating, "As our NY Glacialist Ambassador, Alice has proven to be an exceptional partner. Her profound expertise, innovative mindset, and deep passion for skincare make her an invaluable collaborator. Alice consistently embodies the spirit of our brand, elevating every project with her remarkable knowledge and dedication."Dr. Pierre Lapaine also extended his congratulations: "Congratulations, Alice, on the opening of House of Skin! Your unwavering passion for skincare and genuine care for others have always inspired me, and I know your clients will feel that warmth and dedication. I am excited to witness the positive impact you will have on their lives!"Looking ahead, Alice Khalkad's House of Skin skincare line is slated for launch in 2026, representing a significant expansion of their offerings. Additionally, the Alice Khalkad Skin Coaching Program is now available, providing personalized guidance for individuals seeking healthier, more radiant skin.The launch theme,“Elevating Skincare, Empowering Confidence,” underscored House of Skin's dedication to combining scientifically validated skincare with a luxurious and empowering client experience. The event successfully generated enthusiasm and conversation surrounding the future of skincare and aesthetics, leaving attendees inspired to prioritize their skin health.House of Skin invites the community to join them in their commitment to beauty, innovation, and self-empowerment, aspiring to become the premier destination for advanced, results-driven skincare where every client feels valued and empowered to embrace their best self.About Alice Khalkad and House of Skin:Alice Khalkad is a medical aesthetician and the founder of Alice Khalkad House of Skin, a state-of-the-art spa dedicated to providing advanced and personalized skincare services. Working under the medical direction of Dr. Sharon Somekh, House of Skin is committed to delivering exceptional results through skincare innovation and client empowerment.

