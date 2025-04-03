HEART-VALVE-SURGERY LAUNCHES NOVEL ROBOTIC MITRAL VALVE SURGERY PATIENT EDUCATION PLATFORM

New Robotic Mitral Valve Surgery Patient Center at HeartValveSurgery

- Dr. Marc Gillinov, Cleveland ClinicLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart-Valve-Surgery , a leading patient advocacy group for heart valve disease, today launched the“Robotic Mitral Valve Surgery Patient Education Center”, an end-to-end digital platform for patient awareness, patient education, and patient activation specific to mitral valve disease treatment using a robotic surgical system.Mitral valve disease, including mitral regurgitation and mitral stenosis, prevent the mitral valve leaflets from opening and closing properly. As a result, the heart must work“over time” to pump blood throughout the body. Patients with mitral valve disease often have heart murmurs and experience symptoms including chest pain, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath and atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat). It is estimated that up to 2.5% of the general population are living with mitral valve disease. (1)“Mitral valve disease is a debilitating and deadly disease that is under-diagnosed and under-treated,” stated Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.“Without treatment, patients are at risk for heart failure. In patients with mitral valve prolapse, mitral valve repair is nearly always possible, and the majority of these patients are candidates for robotic surgery." (2)The use of a robotic surgical system provides patients a safe and effective alternative for mitral valve disease that leverages minimally-invasive techniques. During the procedure, a cardiac surgeon controls the robot which makes small incisions between the patient's ribs to provide access for the robotic instruments. Using a high-definition 3D camera, the surgeon guides the robotic arms to reach and treat the diseased mitral valve.Robotic mitral valve surgery offers patients several advantages including small incisions, less pain, reduced scarring and an accelerated recovery. In addition, the robotic approach provides cardiac surgeons improved precision and enhanced visualization. The robot can perform both mitral valve repair and mitral valve replacement procedures.“I've been using the robot for nearly 20 years and have treated over 2,500 patients with the robotic technology,” stated Dr. Husam Balkhy, Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, Illinois.“Robotic surgery can provide patients a signficant treatment advantage for mitral valve disease and related cardiac conditions including atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease and complex multi-valve operations.”The new“Robotic Mitral Valve Surgery Patient Education Center” was developed by Heart-Valve-Surgery with a world-renowned team of robotic experts from Adventist Health Northwest Heart Center, Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital - Plano, Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland Clinic, NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, and West Virginia University Heart & Vascular Institute that was designed to increase awareness and education for mitral valve patients. The proprietary platform leverages artificial intelligence, patient-centric algorithms, geolocation features, next-generation telephony engines, robust databases, and a social media following of over 550,000 people.“Robotic surgery has been associated with great results, both from a safety standpoint and the ability to repair the mitral valve,” stated Dr. Arnar Geirsson, Director of the Cardiovascular Institute and the Surgical Heart Valve Program at NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center.“Robotic cardiac surgery shouldn't be something unique. There's no reason why 20% or even 25% of cases done in cardiac surgery shouldn't be done with a robot.”Adam Pick, the heart valve surgery patient and the founder of Heart-Valve-Surgery stated,“Using an integrated system of proprietary digital building blocks, the new platform helps patients learn about robotic mitral valve surgery and find experts that specialize in this complex operation.”To experience the Robotic Mitral Valve Surgery Patient Education Center, please click here .About Heart-Valve-SurgeryFounded in 2006, Heart-Valve-Surgery is the largest educational resource and community of heart valve disease patients. This award-winning website, which is sponsored by 40+ cardiac centers, has helped more than 10 million people manage and treat heart valve disease. Adam Pick, the patient advocate who started Heart-Valve-Surgery, is followed by 550,000 people across social media for his patient-centric coverage of heart valve disease.References:1. Dr. Roberta Ancona and Dr. Salvatore Comenale Pinto, Mitral valve incompetence: epidemiology and causes, European Society of Cardiology, May, 20182. Volha Dziadzko, MD, Outcome and Undertreatment of Mitral Regurgitation: A Community Cohort Study, The Lancet, 2018

