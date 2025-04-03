Acrylic Processing Aid Market Projected To Reach USD 1213.94 Million By 2032 | Rising Demand In PVC And Polymer Industries Driving Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acrylic processing aid market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing demand across the PVC manufacturing, construction, automotive, and packaging industries. Austin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Acrylic Processing Aid Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1213.94 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% from 2024 to 2032. Acrylic processing aids are a type of polymer additive that can improve the melt strength, fusion, and surface quality of PVC and other thermoplastics, improving overall processability and performance. These aids are heavily employed in the manufacture of pipes, fittings, window profiles, and sheets in the construction industry. In addition, increasing demand for high-performance and economical materials in automotive and consumer goods sectors is further boosting the market growth. Additionally, growth in polymer modification practices and developments in material sciences have positively impacted the market growth for polymer nanocomposites over the years. Ongoing technological improvements in processing techniques (for example, development of advanced dispersion and compounding processes) are increasing product performance and broadening application scope. In addition to this, the increasing use of sustainable and recyclable polymers, along with the implementation of severe environmental regulations against plastic processing, is further driving your need for acrylic processing aids. In addition, the worldwide industrial growth programs and infrastructure projects by the governments are boosting the growth of the market.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation: (Metablen P Series, Metablen C Series)​

Arkema SA: (Plastistrength PPA, Durastrength Impact Modifiers)​

Akdeniz Chemson: (Akdeniz ACR Series, Akdeniz PVC Stabilizers)​

The Dow Chemical Company: (PARALOID K-120ND, PARALOID K-175)​

Kaneka Corporation: (Kane Ace PA, Kane Ace MX)​

WSD Chemical Limited: (WSD-PA01, WSD-PA02)​

Indofil Industries Limited: (Indofil ACR 201, Indofil ACR 301)​

Novista Group: (Novista ACR-401, Novista ACR-402)​

LG Chem Ltd.: (LUPOY GP1000, LUPOY GP2000)​

3M Company: (Dynamar PPA 1112, Dynamar PPA 1113)​

BASF SE: (Tinuvin 770, Tinuvin 123)​

Akdeniz Kimya A.S.: (Akdeniz ACR Series, Akdeniz PVC Stabilizers)​

Pau Tai Industrial Corporation: (PAU ACR-301, PAU ACR-401)​

Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.: (Sundow ACR-201, Sundow ACR-202)​

En-Door: (En-Door ACR-100, En-Door ACR-200) Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd.: (RFA Series, RFB Series) Acrylic Processing Aid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 731.04 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1213.94 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.80% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Polymer Type (PVC, Others)

. By Fabrication Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, Others)

. By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Others) Key Drivers . Growing demand for high-performance pvc products in construction and packaging drives the acrylic processing aid market growth.

Which Region Leads the Acrylic Processing Aid Market Growth?

Asia Pacific held approximately 42% market share by value in 2023, solidifying its position as the leading region in the acrylic processing aid market. This dominance is primarily due to the rapid expansion of the construction and packaging sectors in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries, where the demand for high-performance PVC products is surging. China, being the largest consumer of PVC globally, drives significant demand for acrylic processing aids in pipe extrusion, profiles, and sheet production. The country's infrastructure development projects and smart city initiatives are further boosting the market.

Government policies such as China's "Made in China 2025" and India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative have encouraged investments in domestic polymer processing industries, increasing the adoption of acrylic processing aids. Additionally, the presence of major PVC manufacturers and material suppliers, including Arkema, Dow, and Kaneka Corporation, in the region ensures a stable supply chain and technological advancements in processing aids.

Market Segmentation

By Polymer Type

PVC held the highest revenue share, at 75.00% in 2023, and is widely used in construction, packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. PVC is one of the most commonly used plastics because it is inexpensive, durable, and easy to process, making it a suitable material for use in pipes, profiles, sheets, and films. The melt strength of APAs gives better surface finish and impact resistance to products by its increasing use in acrylic processing aid (ApA) for the PVC processing, thereby improving the quality of products. As a new high-performance APA for rigid PVC applications in 2023 that achieves optimization in extrusion efficiency, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. As the PVC segment expands, this directly translates to increased APA demand as manufacturers look for advanced additives to increase processing speed, enhance product uniformity, and improve energy efficiency in large-scale production.

By Fabrication Process

The extrusion segment has the largest share of 52% and is expected to maintain its lead due to the extensive use of extrusion in producing PVC pipes, sheets, profiles, and films. When extrusion is critical to the massive industries producing PVC, this unique set of attributes provides for high-cost efficiency, invention speed, and size targeting. Growing construction activities globally, with demand for extruded PVC products in the construction industry (especially in Asia-Pacific and North America), is acting as a driver for the acrylic processing aid (APA) market. APA helped extrusion-grade PVC by enhancing melt homogeneity and reducing die buildup in 2023, Dow Inc. In a similar vein, LG Chem introduced a sustainable APA dedicated to the quality and surface properties oriented to high-speed extrusion applications.

By End-Use Industry

The acrylic processing aid segment is anticipated to dominate the acrylic processing aid market share by application, accounting for approximately 32% of the total market due to growing infrastructure and real estate development worldwide. PVC is commonly used in construction in the form of building material such as pipes, window profiles, siding, and roofing sheets due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and resistance to weather. With the increasing use of Acrylic Processing Aids (APAs) for service-level performance of construction-grade PVC applications, improved impact resistance, extrusion productivity, and consistency have been incorporated into the structural performance of construction-grade PVC applications.

Recent Developments



In 2023 , Arkema expanded its acrylic processing aid production capacity in Asia to cater to the growing demand from the construction and packaging industries.

In 2023, Kaneka Corporation launched a new series of high-performance acrylic processing aids designed to enhance the fusion and mechanical properties of PVC compounds. In 2023, Dow announced a strategic collaboration with a major packaging manufacturer to develop sustainable and high-performance plastic formulations using acrylic processing aids.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Acrylic Processing Aid Market Segmentation, By Polymer Type

8. Acrylic Processing Aid Market Segmentation, By Fabrication Process

9. Acrylic Processing Aid Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion





