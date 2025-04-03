Questex’S Broadband Nation Expo Opens Call For Speakers And Announces 2025 Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Nation's Largest End-to-End Broadband Event Moves to Florida in 2025

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Fierce Network today announces the Call for Speakers for Broadband Nation Expo 2025, the nation's largest meeting ground for end-to-end broadband deployment and innovation. Now in its third year, the event is moving to Orlando, Florida, where it will take place November 17-19, 2025, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators to accelerate broadband access and adoption. With over 760 ISPs and a strong ecosystem of community broadband projects, Florida serves as the ideal location to host crucial discussions on the future of connectivity.

Call for Speakers Open Through May 16

Broadband Nation Expo invites industry experts, innovators, and thought leaders to submit proposals for keynotes, panel discussions, standalone presentations, and moderator roles on critical topics shaping the future of broadband.

Key themes for the 2025 program include:



Fiber For All

Wireless Innovation

Connecting Everybody

Broadband Funding & Infrastructure Economics Workforce Development



The Call for Speakers is open through May 16, 2025. Interested speakers can submit proposals here .

Introducing the 2025 Advisory Board

Alongside the Call for Speakers, Broadband Nation Expo is proud to introduce its 2025 Advisory Board, comprised of top executives and thought leaders guiding broadband expansion, policy, and innovation. The Advisory Board will help shape a robust and insightful conference program designed to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges – from closing the digital divide to advancing fiber and wireless infrastructure.

The 2025 Advisory Board includes:



Claude Aiken – CSO & Chief Legal Officer, Nextlink Internet

Sandip Bhowmick – VP of Infrastructure & State Broadband Director, Arizona Commerce Authority

Shirley Bloomfield – CEO, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association

Jeff Brown – Senior Director, Growth Segment Marketing, Calix

Jimmy Carr – CEO, All Points Broadband

Rick Cimerman – VP, External & State Affairs Lead, NCTA

Lee Davenport – Director of Community Development, US Ignite

Rebecca Dilg – Broadband Director, State of Utah

Diana Goovaerts – Executive Editor, Cloud and AI, Fierce Network

Josh Hildenbrandt – Director, Broadband Initiatives, State of Georgia

Glen Howie – Director, State Broadband Office, State of Arkansas

Michael O'Rielly – Principal, MPO'Rielly Consulting, Inc.

Allison Remsen – EVP & CSO, US Telecom Association

Edyn Rolls – Chief Strategic Officer, Oklahoma Broadband Office

David Stehlin – CEO, Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA)

Dustin Thall – CTO, Luck Grove Telecom

Roger Timmerman – CEO, Utopia Fiber

Thomas L. Tyler, Jr. – Deputy Director, Broadband, State of Louisiana Kyla Waters – Director, Center for Workforce, Arkansas Community Colleges



Broadband Nation Expo 2025: A Catalyst for Connectivity

“The broadband industry is at a pivotal moment, and Broadband Nation Expo serves as the central hub for innovation and collaboration,” said Alejandro Piñero, Senior Director, Broadband, Questex.“With the expertise of our 2025 Advisory Board and insights from industry leaders, we are crafting a program that will drive meaningful progress in broadband accessibility, funding and deployment. We are also thrilled about the event's move to Orlando, Florida – a vibrant and highly accessible location that will provide unparalleled networking and engagement opportunities.”

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 17-19, 2025 in Orlando, FL at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

For more details and to register (opening May 2025), visit Broadband Nation Expo .

To stay connected with the latest updates, follow Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X .

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

