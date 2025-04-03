Football: Fabian Schar Extends Stay At Newcastle United Until 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Newcastle, April 3 (IANS) Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension that will keep him at St. James' Park until the end of the 2025/26 season. The Swiss centre-back, who has been a key figure in the Magpies' defense since joining from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018, has expressed his delight at continuing his journey with the club.

At 33, Schar is one of Newcastle's longest-serving players, having made 221 competitive appearances and finding the net 19 times. His contributions extend beyond defensive stability, as he is widely known for his exceptional passing range and his ability to score spectacular long-range goals. One of his most memorable strikes came during Newcastle's emphatic 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in October 2023.

Schär also played a pivotal role in Newcastle's Carabao Cup triumph this season, scoring twice and providing a crucial assist on the road to Wembley before featuring in the final. His presence in the squad has been invaluable, and securing his services for the next two years is a significant boost for Eddie Howe's side.

Speaking about his contract extension, Schar expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm buzzing to extend my stay here. It's been a very good few weeks for everybody at Newcastle United after winning the Carabao Cup, and I'm really happy now to sign another contract with this amazing club.

"It's my seventh season here, and everybody knows how happy I am at the club and how comfortable I feel in the city, so I'm really glad to be continuing that. Now it's about looking forward and finishing the season as strong as possible," he said.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe praised Schar's impact, emphasising both his on-field performances and leadership qualities.

"Fabian has been outstanding in my time at the club. As well as his performances on the pitch, he has shown a fantastic attitude in the group. He has been the heartbeat of the club's season so far, and he'll continue to be a key player for us as we strive to finish as high in the table as possible."

Sporting director Paul Mitchell also highlighted Schär's importance to the club's ongoing project, stating, "We are pleased to extend Fabian's contract. He has played a significant role in the club's growth in recent years and continues to have an important role to play on and off the pitch. We take a strategic view on sustaining and building the squad and will continue to work collaboratively to ensure our squad dynamic is optimised for success in the short and long term."