Checkout And Tabby Collaborate To Enhance BNPL Services In UAE And Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Checkout has partnered with Tabby to integrate Buy Now, Pay Later solutions into its platform, enabling merchants in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to offer consumers flexible payment options at checkout. This collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience, foster consumer loyalty, and drive business growth by providing greater flexibility at the point of purchase.

The BNPL market in the Middle East has witnessed significant growth, with adoption rates reaching 39% in the UAE and 42% in Saudi Arabia over the past year. This surge reflects consumers' increasing preference for installment-based purchasing options, especially as online shopping continues to expand. Since 2020, there has been an 80% increase in daily online shopping, indicating a robust demand for innovative payment solutions.

Abdulaziz Saja, General Manager for Saudi Arabia at Tabby, highlighted the strategic benefits of the partnership, stating that by collaborating with Checkout, Tabby can extend its flexible payment solutions to more merchants, providing them access to over 15 million high-intent shoppers and offering customers greater flexibility at checkout.

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa at Checkout, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering merchants with diverse payment options, noting that integrating Tabby's BNPL services into a single platform allows merchants to seamlessly offer flexible payment options with quick and efficient integration, enhancing the consumer experience and driving higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

The integration of Tabby's BNPL services into Checkout's platform is designed to enable merchants to capitalize on the growing demand for alternative payment methods, potentially boosting sales, conversion rates, and average order values. By offering consumers their preferred payment methods, merchants can enhance customer satisfaction and foster long-term loyalty.

See also Zorin OS 17.3 Integrates Brave Browser as Default Amidst Enhanced Features

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?