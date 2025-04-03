403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to Host Global Traders & Experts in Timber and Logistics Markets
(MENAFN) The highly anticipated Dubai WoodShow 2025 the premier platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North Africa, scheduled to take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, will convene leading industry professionals, traders, experts, and key stakeholders from across the global timber and logistics markets.
Alongside the exhibition, the event will serve as a premier platform for discussions on market trends, innovations, and emerging opportunities within the sector. Attendees will gain valuable insights through a series of expert-led panel discussions and sessions designed to address critical industry developments.
Key Sessions and Distinguished Speakers
North African Timber Market Outlook
Industry specialists will examine the timber trade landscape in North Africa, highlighting key opportunities and challenges. Featured speakers include:
•Sabrina Maouche, Sales Representative, Fiskarheden
•Karim Gouda, Business Director, GOUDA INVEST AB
•Guillaume Hotelin, Deputy CEO, Robelbois
Central European Timber Market Dynamics
A comprehensive analysis of timber market trends and developments in Central Europe, featuring:
•Gregor Triltsch, Sales Director, Sawn Timber International, Pfeifer
•Mario Ehlers, Sales Director, ILIM TIMBER
Scandinavian & Nordic Timber Market Insights
Insights into evolving trends shaping the Scandinavian and Nordic timber markets with:
•Olle Berg, Executive Vice President, Market/Sales & Business Development, Setra
•Gustav Nyren, CEO, ELE
MENA Market Outlook
An in-depth discussion on the future of the timber industry in the Middle East and North Africa, featuring:
•Amir Rashad, CEO & Founder, Timber Exchange
Global Ocean Freight Market Analysis
A critical examination of global ocean freight trends and their implications for timber logistics, featuring:
•Patrik Patriksson, Senior Chartering Manager, NORDEN
•Jacob Lind, Chartering - Timber, GOTHENBURG CHARTERING
North American Lumber Market Outlook
Leading experts will provide insights into the North American lumber sector:
•Russ Taylor, Founder & Consultant, Russ Taylor Global
•Frank Turnbull, Director, US Lumber Sales, Mercer Timber Products
•David Trent, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Canfor
Indian and Pakistani Timber Markets
An exploration of the evolving timber markets in India and Pakistan, featuring:
•Ayush Gupta, Director, Shree AK Impex
•Abbas Ali, Founder, World of Timber
•Shahzad Sabir, CEO, K.U. Trading Company
European Timber Market Outlook
A detailed discussion on the European timber industry with insights from:
•Jesper Egsmark, Group Sourcing and Category Manager, Stark Sourcing
•Sampsa J. Auvinen, Chairman, CEB-Bois
Global Lumber Market Forecast
A forward-looking analysis of global lumber market trends, featuring:
•Amir Rashad, CEO & Founder, Timber Exchange
Packaging and Pallet Market Trends
An exploration of the latest developments in packaging and pallet industries, featuring:
•Thomas Gents, COO & Executive Board Member, PalletBiz
GCC & Levant Timber Market Trends
Insights into the timber industry within the GCC and Levant regions with:
•Vikash Nihalani, Vice President, PVS
•Yahia Saidi, General Manager, Al Essami
The Future of Value-Added Timber in the MENA Region
An examination of the advancements in value-added timber, featuring:
•Turki Alotaibi, Chairman, Naqsh
South American and Australian Timber Market Dynamics
A comprehensive analysis of timber industry developments in South America and Australia, featuring:
•Daniel Kokot, Commercial Manager, Berneck
•Ryan Wolters, Vice President of Sales, CMPC
Innovative Technologies in Timber and Forestry
A showcase of cutting-edge technologies shaping the timber and forestry sectors, featuring:
•Martin Schulze, CEO, BlueBox Systems
•Levi Farrand, Founder & CEO, DeepForestry
•Christoffer Johnsson, CEO & Co-Founder, Taigatech
Join Global Leaders in the Timber & Wood Industry at Dubai WoodShow 2025
The Dubai WoodShow 2025 remains the foremost international platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development in the timber and woodworking sectors. With an extensive program of expert-led discussions, the event promises to deliver invaluable industry insights and strategic business opportunities.
Alongside the exhibition, the event will serve as a premier platform for discussions on market trends, innovations, and emerging opportunities within the sector. Attendees will gain valuable insights through a series of expert-led panel discussions and sessions designed to address critical industry developments.
Key Sessions and Distinguished Speakers
North African Timber Market Outlook
Industry specialists will examine the timber trade landscape in North Africa, highlighting key opportunities and challenges. Featured speakers include:
•Sabrina Maouche, Sales Representative, Fiskarheden
•Karim Gouda, Business Director, GOUDA INVEST AB
•Guillaume Hotelin, Deputy CEO, Robelbois
Central European Timber Market Dynamics
A comprehensive analysis of timber market trends and developments in Central Europe, featuring:
•Gregor Triltsch, Sales Director, Sawn Timber International, Pfeifer
•Mario Ehlers, Sales Director, ILIM TIMBER
Scandinavian & Nordic Timber Market Insights
Insights into evolving trends shaping the Scandinavian and Nordic timber markets with:
•Olle Berg, Executive Vice President, Market/Sales & Business Development, Setra
•Gustav Nyren, CEO, ELE
MENA Market Outlook
An in-depth discussion on the future of the timber industry in the Middle East and North Africa, featuring:
•Amir Rashad, CEO & Founder, Timber Exchange
Global Ocean Freight Market Analysis
A critical examination of global ocean freight trends and their implications for timber logistics, featuring:
•Patrik Patriksson, Senior Chartering Manager, NORDEN
•Jacob Lind, Chartering - Timber, GOTHENBURG CHARTERING
North American Lumber Market Outlook
Leading experts will provide insights into the North American lumber sector:
•Russ Taylor, Founder & Consultant, Russ Taylor Global
•Frank Turnbull, Director, US Lumber Sales, Mercer Timber Products
•David Trent, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Canfor
Indian and Pakistani Timber Markets
An exploration of the evolving timber markets in India and Pakistan, featuring:
•Ayush Gupta, Director, Shree AK Impex
•Abbas Ali, Founder, World of Timber
•Shahzad Sabir, CEO, K.U. Trading Company
European Timber Market Outlook
A detailed discussion on the European timber industry with insights from:
•Jesper Egsmark, Group Sourcing and Category Manager, Stark Sourcing
•Sampsa J. Auvinen, Chairman, CEB-Bois
Global Lumber Market Forecast
A forward-looking analysis of global lumber market trends, featuring:
•Amir Rashad, CEO & Founder, Timber Exchange
Packaging and Pallet Market Trends
An exploration of the latest developments in packaging and pallet industries, featuring:
•Thomas Gents, COO & Executive Board Member, PalletBiz
GCC & Levant Timber Market Trends
Insights into the timber industry within the GCC and Levant regions with:
•Vikash Nihalani, Vice President, PVS
•Yahia Saidi, General Manager, Al Essami
The Future of Value-Added Timber in the MENA Region
An examination of the advancements in value-added timber, featuring:
•Turki Alotaibi, Chairman, Naqsh
South American and Australian Timber Market Dynamics
A comprehensive analysis of timber industry developments in South America and Australia, featuring:
•Daniel Kokot, Commercial Manager, Berneck
•Ryan Wolters, Vice President of Sales, CMPC
Innovative Technologies in Timber and Forestry
A showcase of cutting-edge technologies shaping the timber and forestry sectors, featuring:
•Martin Schulze, CEO, BlueBox Systems
•Levi Farrand, Founder & CEO, DeepForestry
•Christoffer Johnsson, CEO & Co-Founder, Taigatech
Join Global Leaders in the Timber & Wood Industry at Dubai WoodShow 2025
The Dubai WoodShow 2025 remains the foremost international platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development in the timber and woodworking sectors. With an extensive program of expert-led discussions, the event promises to deliver invaluable industry insights and strategic business opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment