SUBARU OF AMERICA RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF SUBIEEVENTS ENTHUSIAST SERIES WITH NEW LOCATION AND EXPERIENCES

CAMDEN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of the annual SubieEvents series, which will once again kick off the 2025 season with Wicked Big Meet on June 8, at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. As the title sponsor of the series, Subaru is bringing together competitions, interactive experiences, tech seminars, giveaways, exclusive vendors, and activities for the whole family. This year, the events will welcome thousands of Subaru vehicles and enthusiasts, and take place in six cities nationwide, including a new location for SubieFest Florida at Orlando Speed World.

The SubieEvents series has grown into an expansive celebration that has something for every member of the Subaru family.

At the events, fans will have the opportunity to test drive a variety of new Subaru EV, hybrid, and gas vehicles, as well as to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses to test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, Subaru Motorsports rally, and Gymkhana vehicles. Some event locations also will include meet-and-greet and ride-along opportunities with Bucky Lasek, as well as Subaru Motorsports USA drivers Rhiannon Gelsomino and Scott Speed. Each event will also feature an All-Subaru Car Show for participants (registration required) and spectators to enjoy.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The SubieEvents series has grown into an expansive celebration that has something for every member of the Subaru family. From ride-alongs to racing simulators to autograph sessions to vehicle unveilings, we know that this year's events are on track to be some of the most exciting ever."

The full schedule of the 2025 SubieEvents series includes: