SUBARU OF AMERICA RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF SUBIEEVENTS ENTHUSIAST SERIES WITH NEW LOCATION AND EXPERIENCES

Fan-focused events celebrate unique vehicles, driving experiences, notable motorsports drivers, and more, kicking off in June and running through December
CAMDEN, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of the annual SubieEvents series, which will once again kick off the 2025 season with Wicked Big Meet on June 8, at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. As the title sponsor of the series, Subaru is bringing together competitions, interactive experiences, tech seminars, giveaways, exclusive vendors, and activities for the whole family. This year, the events will welcome thousands of Subaru vehicles and enthusiasts, and take place in six cities nationwide, including a new location for SubieFest Florida at Orlando Speed World.
At the events, fans will have the opportunity to test drive a variety of new Subaru EV, hybrid, and gas vehicles, as well as to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses to test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, Subaru Motorsports rally, and Gymkhana vehicles. Some event locations also will include meet-and-greet and ride-along opportunities with Bucky Lasek, as well as Subaru Motorsports USA drivers Rhiannon Gelsomino and Scott Speed. Each event will also feature an All-Subaru Car Show for participants (registration required) and spectators to enjoy.
Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "The SubieEvents series has grown into an expansive celebration that has something for every member of the Subaru family. From ride-alongs to racing simulators to autograph sessions to vehicle unveilings, we know that this year's events are on track to be some of the most exciting ever."
The full schedule of the 2025 SubieEvents series includes:
|
Date
|
Event
|
Location
|
June 8th
|
Wicked Big Meet
|
Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, CT
|
August 2nd
|
Subiefest California
|
Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA
|
September 14th
|
Boxerfest
|
York Fairgrounds, York, PA
|
September 27th
|
Subiefest Midwest
|
RT66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
|
October 11th
|
Subiefest Texas
|
Lone Star Park, Dallas, TX
|
December 14th
|
Subiefest Florida
|
Orlando Speed World, Orlando, FL
In conjunction with the Subaru Loves Pets ® pillar of the Subaru Love Promise ®, the SubieEvents series will feature enhanced pet "rest stops" with covered and shaded grassy areas, as well as pet adoption opportunities in partnership with local pet organizations at each location. Fans will also have the chance to purchase custom Subaru Gear from an updated and expanded gear store on-site, test their skills on iRacing simulators, and much more. Subaru partners at SubieEvents include pro skater Bucky Lasek , Crankshaft Culture , Subaru Certified Collision Centers , and Subaru Motorsports USA .
For more information and details on SubieEvents, visit subiefest and follow #Subiefest2025, #Wickedbigmeet2025 and #Boxerfest2025 on social media.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .
