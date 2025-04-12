IPL 2025: Glenn Phillips To Miss Rest Of The Season For Gujarat Titans Due To Groin Injury

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips will miss the remainder of the IPL 2025 season after returning home due to a groin injury. Phillips sustained the injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 6, which GT won by seven wickets.

In that match, Phillips had come in the final over of powerplay as a substitute fielder but pulled up his groin muscle while aiming to make a throw towards the keeper at point. After receiving immediate treatment from the physio, Phillips needed support in being taken off the field.

“Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” read a statement from the franchise on Saturday. GT had acquired the New Zealand all-rounder's services at last year's mega auction for his base price of Rs 2 crore but he hadn't featured in a game for the side in IPL 2025 before injury cut short his time in the tournament.

As of now, there is no clarity yet on who GT would be drafting in as Phillips' replacement. GT, the IPL 2022 champions, are already without the services of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned home to South Africa for attending an important personal matter.

GT's current overseas playing options include England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, South Africa fast-bowler Gerald Coetzee and Afghanistan's bowling all-rounders Rashid Khan and Karim Janat.

GT, led by Shubman Gill, are currently on the top spot in the points table, with four wins and one loss in their first five matches of IPL 2025. Their next match is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Saturday afternoon, after which they will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home turf, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on April 19.