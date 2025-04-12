Om Birla Brings 'Mayra' To Martyr’S Home Fulfilling Promise To Sister On Her Daughter's Wedding

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 12 (IANS) Six years after the martyrdom of CRPF Jawan Hemraj Meena in the Pulwama attack, a wave of joy swept through his home on Saturday as the courtyard of Veerangana (war widow) Madhubala was filled with the sounds of celebration and music as the family prepared for her daughter's wedding.

Amid the festive atmosphere, a deeply emotional moment unfolded when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived with 'Mayra' (a traditional gift of rice and offerings from the maternal family's side) keeping a promise he made six-years-ago to the widow.

After Hemraj's sacrifice, his family was plunged into sorrow and uncertainty. During that difficult time, Speaker Birla stood by them, vowing to take on the role of a brother to Madhubala and support the family through every joy and sorrow.

Since then, Madhubala has tied a rakhi to him on Raksha Bandhan each year and performed rituals on Bhai Dooj as a sister would.

Today, Birla fulfilled a duty placed on him by that bond. As the daughter's wedding approached, he arrived at the martyr's home in Sangod with Mayra, performing the emotional custom as a maternal uncle would.

The gesture left everyone present in the house deeply moved.

In a touching ceremony, Speaker Birla, along with Sangod MLA and Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar, performed the Mayra ritual.

Birla draped a dupatta over Madhubala as per tradition, and in return, she applied battisi, performed tilak, and did aarti of her brother.

Speaker Birla also paid tribute to the statue of martyr Hemraj Meena, remembering the brave soldier with moist eyes.

As the family celebrated this important milestone, the emotional connection between Veerangana Madhubala and her 'brother' Om Birla stood as a powerful symbol of enduring support, love, and the nation's gratitude for its heroes.

It was surprising watching Speaker Birla honouring his word made six-years-ago and getting him emotional remembering martyr Hemraj.

Watching him keeping his words was a pleasant scene for us, said locals.