56-Year-Old Woman Undergoes Scar-Free Hysterectomy at Aster Hospital Al Qusais Using Advanced vNOTES Technique

(MENAFN) •FDA-approved technique since 2019, gaining global recognition for safer and more precise gynecological procedures[1]

•Patients can resume normal activities within 2 to 3 weeks, compared to 4 to 6 weeks for traditional hysterectomy.

•The vNOTES technique eliminates abdominal incisions, ensuring faster recovery, reduced pain, and improved aesthetic outcomes.

•Hysterectomies or surgical removal of the uterus, are most common in women aged 40-49, but this 56-year-old’s successful vNOTES surgery shows its feasibility for older patients[2]



Aster Hospital Al Qusais, recognized in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025” List among 350 hospitals globally and ranked No. 14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list, successfully performed a groundbreaking hysterectomy using a scar-free, minimally invasive technique known as Vaginal Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (vNOTES). This advanced procedure eliminates the need for cuts on the abdomen, allowing for faster recovery, reduced pain, and improved surgical precision.



The surgery was performed on 56-year-old Ms. Sarojadevi Selvaraja, an Indian national, who was experiencing unusual postmenopausal bleeding for some time. After experiencing irregular spotting for two years, she had a more severe episode in January, which prompted her to seek medical advice. A thorough evaluation revealed precancerous changes in the uterine lining, which, if untreated, could lead to further complications. Given her previous medical history, including high blood pressure and past gynecological procedures, her doctors recommended hysterectomy. Since she preferred a less invasive approach, the expert medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, led by Dr. Fathima Safa, Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology, chose the vNOTES technique, ensuring a smoother recovery and better cosmetic results.



While hysterectomies are most common in women between the ages of 40 and 49, performing this type of scar-free surgery on an older patient highlights the hospital’s expertise in handling complex cases with the latest medical advancements.2

Unlike traditional surgery, which requires cuts on the abdomen, vNOTES allows doctors to remove the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries through the natural vaginal opening. A specialized device creates a working space, allowing the surgical team to use a tiny camera and advanced instruments to carefully perform the procedure with minimal bleeding.



During the procedure, doctors carefully removed the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries using a minimally invasive approach that required no abdominal incisions. Advanced technology ensured precision, minimal bleeding, and faster healing. Thanks to the vNOTES technique, Ms. Sarojadevi experienced little discomfort and was able to leave the hospital within a day, resuming her daily routine much sooner than with traditional surgery.



Dr. Fathima Safa, Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Aster Hospital Al Qusais highlighted the importance of using advanced techniques in gynecological surgery. She stated, “vNOTES is the future of minimally invasive procedures, combining the benefits of traditional vaginal surgery with the precision of modern techniques. This results in quicker recovery, less pain, and no visible scars. While laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries are commonly used, vNOTES takes it a step further by eliminating external incisions entirely, making it a significant breakthrough in gynecologic surgery.”



Dr. Aysha Salam, Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Aster Hospital Sharjah, added, “This technique is a game-changer for women who need gynecologic surgery. It shortens recovery time, reduces post-surgery discomfort, and significantly improves overall patient experience. Aster Hospitals is committed to bringing innovative and patient-friendly surgical solutions to enhance women’s healthcare.”



Expressing her gratitude, Ms. Sarojadevi said, “I was initially worried about having surgery, but the doctors reassured me about the benefits of this advanced approach. With no visible scars, little pain, and a quick recovery, I felt at ease and deeply appreciated the care and expertise of Dr. Fathima Safa, Dr. Aysha Salam, and the entire medical team.”



The vNOTES technique offers several advantages over traditional surgery. Since it is performed through the vaginal canal, patients have no visible scars, experience faster recovery, and can return to normal activities sooner. In fact, many patients are able to return to work within 2 to 3 weeks, while others may need 4 to 6 weeks, depending on their recovery. Post-surgery discomfort is minimal, reducing the need for strong pain medication. The use of a small camera provides a clear, detailed view, allowing for safer and more precise surgery while lowering the risk of complications such as excessive bleeding or internal scar tissue.



Recent studies have shown that vNOTES hysterectomy results in shorter operation times, less pain after surgery, and fewer complications compared to traditional laparoscopic hysterectomy. Since receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, the technique has gained international recognition and is being used for a variety of gynecologic procedures, including the removal of ovarian cysts, treatment of ectopic pregnancies, and surgeries to improve pelvic support.1



vNOTES is a great option for many patients, but it may not be suitable for those with certain medical conditions, like severe endometriosis, previous colorectal surgery, or pelvic radiation. However, for those who are eligible, vNOTES offers a safer and faster recovery with fewer scars and less pain.



Aster Hospital Al Qusais remains at the forefront of medical innovation, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care with the most advanced and patient-friendly surgical options available.



