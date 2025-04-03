Vegan Yogurt Market Size To Worth USD 16.76 Billion By 2032 CAGR Of 20.75% During 2024-2032

Vegan Yogurt Market Size

Vegan Yogurt Market Share

Key companies covered in the vegan yogurt market report are Danone S.A., General Mills Inc., Oatly A.B., Forager Project, Coyo Pty Lt,d and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global vegan yogurt market was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 3.70 billion in 2024 to USD 16.76 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 20.75% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market, holding a 46.13% share. Additionally, the U.S. vegan yogurt market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching an estimated USD 3.31 billion by 2032, driven by the rising adoption of veganism and an increasing variety of new product flavors.The vegan yogurt market is experiencing rapid growth due to the expanding vegan culture and the rising demand for dairy alternatives. With increasing environmental concerns and the recognized health benefits of plant-based proteins, the market is gaining significant traction worldwide. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance, particularly in Europe and Asia, coupled with increasing spending on plant-based products like hemp milk and flaxseed yogurts, is fueling the expansion of the vegan yogurt segment.Fortune Business InsightsTM offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled“Vegan Yogurt Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.”. Get a Free Sample Research PDF:. Report Scope & Segmentation:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 3.70 billion♦ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 16.76 billion♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 20.75% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 185♦ Segments Covered: By Source (Almond, Soy, Oats, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others)♦ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa. Segmentation Analysis:Almond Segment to Lead Due to High Nutritive ValueBased on source analysis, the market is categorized into almonds, soy, oats, and others. The almond segment is projected to dominate, driven by increasing awareness of its nutritional benefits.Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Segment to Dominate for Greater ConvenienceBy distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to lead, attributed to the convenience of shopping in these retail outlets.Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.. Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:. Key Factors Driving the Global Vegan Yogurt Market:The growing demand for vegan yogurt is driven by increasing health and environmental awareness, with consumers seeking sustainable, plant-based options. The rise in lactose intolerance and dairy allergies has further fueled the shift toward dairy-free alternatives. Additionally, manufacturers are expanding their product offerings to include diverse plant-based yogurts, such as almond, oat, coconut, soy, rice, hemp, and pea, to cater to various dietary needs and taste preferences.. Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Vegan Yogurt Market:The vegan yogurt market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising health and environmental awareness, increasing lactose intolerance, and expanding product variety. Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, offer strong potential due to growing health consciousness and high lactose intolerance rates. The rise of e-commerce enhances accessibility, catering to tech-savvy consumers seeking convenience. Additionally, fortifying plant-based yogurts with proteins, vitamins, and probiotics appeals to health-conscious individuals looking for functional benefits.. Regional Insights:Rapid Population Growth to Drive Market Expansion in Asia PacificThe vegan yogurt market is poised for significant growth, with Asia-Pacific leading due to its rapidly expanding population, rising disposable incomes, and high lactose intolerance rates, reaching a market value of USD 963.05 million in 2021. North America's market expansion is driven by increasing awareness of dairy alternatives and rising demand for vegan products, while Europe's focus on sustainability and innovative food options further fuels the industry's growth. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and product fortification with essential nutrients enhance accessibility and appeal to health-conscious consumers worldwide.. List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:.Danone S.A. (France).General Mills Inc., (U.S.).Oatly A.B. (Sweden).Forager Project (U.S.).Coyo Pty Ltd (U.S.).Nancy's Probiotic Foods (U.S.).Chobani Global Holdings (U.S.).Kite Hill (U.S).Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada).GT's Living Foods LLC (U.S.). Recent Major Developments in the Global Vegan Yogurt Market:In June 2022, So Delicious launched a new range of coconut milk yogurts infused with botanical extracts. These yogurts feature organic coconut and live probiotics and are available in three flavors: mango with ginger and turmeric extracts, mixed berry with chamomile extract, and elderberry extract.. Inquire Before Buying:. Read Related Insights:Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

Ashwin Arora

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

+1 833-909-2966

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.