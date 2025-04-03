HMP Global's 'Wounds' Journal, AAWC Unite To Publish Groundbreaking Clinical Guidance On Peripheral Arterial Disease

The partnership between Wounds and AAWC will ensure that the developed guidelines will be both comprehensive and accessible to clinicians working at the forefront of PAD management.

Transformative consensus document launches with full-day planning session at 2025 SAWC Fall, emphasizing early detection, treatment of PAD in wound care.

- AAWC President Kara Couch

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In partnership with the Association for the Advancement of Wound Care (AAWC), HMP Global's industry-leading Wounds journal will host a consensus working group meeting during the 2025 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall, bringing together leading educators in the field of peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

Proceedings from this group meeting will build the basis for the“Wounds Clinical Guidance Consensus Document on Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD),” designed to establish best practices for management of PAD and address key social determinants that impact PAD outcomes.

The Wounds Clinical Guidance working group meeting will be a focused, high-impact, one-day event at SAWC Fall, to be held September 3-6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. By fostering best practices in PAD education, this collaboration aims to standardize treatment pathways and define clinical decision-making for optimal PAD management.

The invitation-only consensus meeting will feature a distinguished panel of leading experts in PAD to shape the session's content. Their collaborative insights will culminate in a peer-reviewed consensus document, published as a supplement in a 2026 issue of Wounds, the official journal of SAWC, offering essential guidelines for wound care clinicians.

PAD affects more than 200 million people worldwide, restricting blood flow to the limbs and increasing the risk of chronic wounds, infections, and amputations. Despite its prevalence, PAD remains largely underdiagnosed and undertreated, with social determinants of health exacerbating these challenges and contributing to poor patient outcomes. A consensus document is urgently needed to establish standardized guidelines for screening, diagnosis, and treatment while addressing these critical factors to improve care and outcomes for all PAD patients.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in improving PAD education and the quality of care for patients with chronic wounds,” said AAWC President Kara Couch.“By providing clinicians with clear diagnostic frameworks and treatment strategies, we can ensure that patients receive the timely and effective care they need to achieve better healing outcomes.”

The partnership between Wounds and AAWC will ensure that the developed guidelines will be both comprehensive and accessible to clinicians working at the forefront of PAD management. Together, the two organizations aim to improve early PAD detection, standardize diagnosis, and enhance treatment pathways to address the growing challenges posed by PAD.

SAWC Fall, an interdisciplinary educational event aimed at improving patient outcomes, will feature more than 50 educational sessions presented by over 55 expert faculty members. It is chaired by Robert Kirsner, MD, PhD, FAAD, chairman and the endowed Harvey Blank Chair in the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, a clinician and educator who has specialized in wound and ostomy care for more than four decades.



