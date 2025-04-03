403
Center: Aggression On Gaza Claimed More Than 17,000 Children's Lives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 3 (KUNA) -- Children in war-devastated Gaza Strip have experienced unprecedented calamities since early October when the Israeli occupation waged an all-out aggression on the densely populated enclave.
Until March 23, statistics showed that 17,954 children including 274 infants had been martyred, along with 876 of less one year of age, said Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), in a report publicized on Thursday, on eve of the Palestinian Child's Day.
Seven Palestinian children died of biting cold in refugee tents and 52 others due to starvation or malnutrition, she said, adding that 188 others had fallen as martyrs in the West Bank and 660 suffered injuries since start of the aggression.
Estimates showed that 39,384 children in Gaza lost one or the two parents, sheltering in torn tents or ramshackle shell-hammered buildings without social or psychological support.
Many of the children suffer from depression, phobia and loneliness due to insecurity, Awad said, adding that some kids in the merciless environment often fall prey to children traders.
The aggression, continuing with high intensity since days ago, has claimed more than 50,000 lives, including 20,000 of children.
Awad added that the occupation forces demolished 111 public schools and massively damaged 241 others. Moreover, 89 schools run by the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) have been bombarded or sabotaged, thus depriving 700,000 students of classes.
The ongoing aggression has taken the lives of 12,441 students, 518 teachers, injured 19,819 pupils and 2,703 educators.
Awad indicated that there were no specific figures about students and teachers abducted by the occupation authorities. (end)
