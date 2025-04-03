Guru Randhawa Summarises His Musical Evolution Through 'Without Prejudice'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The celebrated music sensation Guru Randhawa, recently unveiled his first independent album, 'Without Prejudice'.

He bridged the gap between traditional roots and global music by collaborating with Warner Music India.

Shedding light on the relevance of his album, Randhawa emphasised that it is an Indian song and it will be consumed by everyone.

Sharing insights into the nine-track album, Randhawa said,“The flow of my singing has changed, and so has the look that we are presenting. The lyrical contents of the songs are also universal, and this album marks my first attempt at creating a song with elements of Indian classical music.”

Randhawa's musical career boasts mega collaborations with the likes of Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, and Jay Sean. His international collaborations point towards his understanding of the kind of music needed to reach a universal audience.

The singer emphasized that the visibility of Indian artists on a global level has increased significantly.

“There are more opportunities now, and they know about the music scene here in India. They also [appreciate] that our artists are ruling the world. We are at the Grammys and the Oscars,” Randhawa said.

Celebrated as Randhawa's most ambitious project, 'Without Prejudice' boasts the tracks 'Gallan Battan', 'Snapback', 'Sirra', 'New Age', 'Qatal', 'From Ages', 'Jaaneman', 'Kithe Vasde Ne', and 'Surrey Connection'.

Previously, Randhawa shared his excitement about the new era in his career with the following words,“This album represents evolution-not just mine, but of the music I want to create and the audiences I want to connect with. Without Prejudice is about breaking barriers and embracing fresh sounds that speak to a global audience while staying true to my roots. With Warner Music India by my side, I'm thrilled to embark on this journey and bring something truly special to my fans".

'Without Prejudice' is his first studio album since 2023.