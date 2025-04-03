BRS Will Reclaim HCU Land, Develop Eco-Park, Promises KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) If Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) returns to power in Telangana, it will reclaim 400 acres of land belonging to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) in Kancha Gachibowli and transform it into an eco-park, party working president K. T. Rama Rao announced on Thursday.

He told a press conference that the eco-park would be a gift to the students of HCU and the people of Hyderabad.

He slammed the Congress government for eyeing the land for real estate gains.

Accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of treating the land as a commodity, KTR cautioned potential buyers that anyone purchasing it in hopes of profiting from it would face severe losses once BRS regains control.

"We will take back every inch of that land and build an extraordinary eco-park, akin to Central Park in Manhattan, for the future of Hyderabad," he declared.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, backed what he called an extraordinary struggle by HCU students against the state government's alleged attempts to encroach on university land. He likened their fight to the historic student movements at Osmania, Kakatiya, and Satavahana universities during the Telangana statehood agitation.

He criticised the Congress government for its refusal to engage in dialogue with the students, who have been protesting for the past 10 days. He warned that if the government does not reverse its stance, BRS would mobilise thousands of supporters for a march to HCU.

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Reddy, KTR called him a "real estate broker" masquerading as a leader.

"He (Revanth Reddy) claims to work 18 hours a day, but he should spend at least 10 minutes thinking like a human being, as a father or grandfather - about the future generations, instead of acting like a broker," KTR remarked.

The BRS leader also slammed Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for dismissing concerns about wildlife on the HCU campus, mocking his claim that images of animals were merely "artificial intelligence-generated".

KTR accused the Congress government of exploiting court holidays to carry out "destructive activities" on the HCU campus, including felling trees and harming wildlife.

"Why are they sending bulldozers over the people on Saturdays and Sundays? Has the government no sense, no shame, despite the High Court and Supreme Court's directives?" he questioned.

Labelling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "missing leader" and a "political tourist", KTR challenged him to visit HCU and explain his party's actions to the students.

KTR lashed out at the government for destroying the only lung space in West Hyderabad.

"The peacocks and animals there are crying out as their homes are destroyed. Doesn't this pain anyone in the government?" he asked.

KTR urged people not to buy the HCU land, promising that BRS would reclaim it upon returning to power.

"We fought in the courts during our tenure to secure this land for Telangana's people, not to sell it off for real estate. Those who buy it now will regret it later," he cautioned.

HCU remained tense on Thursday as protests by student groups continued against the proposed auction of 400 acres of land abutting the campus.