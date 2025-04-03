Copic Announces The 'COPIC AWARD 2025' Annual Art Contest Acclaimed Creators Will Judge All Entries

COPIC AWARD 2025

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned creators such as Mashima Hiro will judge all submitted artworks. Participation is free.

Too Marker Products Inc., the manufacturer and distributor of the Japanese art supply brand "Copic," renowned for its iconic color markers, will hold the "COPIC AWARD 2025" art contest from May 1 to June 30, 2025.

The COPIC AWARD is an art contest that showcases artworks created with Copic products and connects Copic fans worldwide. In the 2024 edition, we received a total of 3,639 entries from 70 countries.

Any original artwork created with Copic products is eligible, and there is no specific theme for submissions. Participation is completely free, and the entire entry process is online. The only requirement is to incorporate at least one Copic product. We welcome everyone to join!

Entries are displayed on the official COPIC AWARD website, allowing participants to showcase their artwork to a global audience.

The winner of the Grand Prize will receive a cash award of USD 1,500, a complete set of all 358 Copic Sketch markers, etc. In addition, several other awards are available, offering opportunities for over 150 applicants to win.

Our panel of judges consists of several esteemed creators: manga artist Hiro Mashima, YouTuber Nastumesanchi, the designer of Hello Kitty from Sanrio Co., Ltd. Yuko Yamaguchi, Professor Michihiko Yanai from the Tokyo University of the Arts, and Yasuhiko Takeuchi, the editor-in-chief of a prominent Japanese illustration magazine.

Each judge brings a wealth of experience, making them highly qualified to evaluate the entries received from around the world.

The COPIC AWARD 2025 is supported by several sponsors, such as pixiv, Shimauma Print, and Illustration magazine.

COPIC AWARD 2025 Overview

Timeline

Beginning of Applicant Registration: Tuesday, April 1 (applicants can register their personal information on the AWARD website)

Entry period: Thursday, May 1, 12:00 - Monday, June 30, 23:59 (JST)

First round results announcement: Mid-August 2025

Final results announcement: Expected in early November 2025

Theme

There is no specific theme or category for entries.

ELIGIBILITY

Anyone can apply for the COPIC AWARD. There are no restrictions based on nationality, age, experience, residence, etc. However, applicants must be individual artists, not groups.

Entries are limited to artworks that have not been previously made public through another competition or exhibition (excluding personal exhibitions or social media pages).

ENTRY FLOW

Please register your information on the COPIC AWARD official website and upload your artwork during the entry period to complete your application. Once your entry is confirmed to meet the entry requirements, it will be displayed on the "Submitted Entries" page of the official website. For detailed instructions and application rules, please refer to the GUIDELINES page.

■ What is COPIC ?

Copic is a Japanese art supply brand primarily known for its color markers. Since the launch of Copic marker (now Copic Classic) in 1987 as a drawing tool for designers, its high quality and unique color range have been widely praised.

Today, a variety of products, including alcohol-based markers, are sold in over 70 countries and regions. Copic products are now widely used by creators in various fields, including illustration, manga/comics, art, and crafts.

■Too Marker Products. Inc.

Location: Meguro Higashiyama Bldg., 1-4-4 Higashiyama, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0043 Japan

Chief Executive Officer: Gota Ishii

Business Outline:

・Production and distribution of COPIC® Markers and other art materials.

・Import agency services.

・Distribution of art and design supplies, Manga supplies, Stationeries, and books.

Established: Oct. 6, 1989

