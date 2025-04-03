Nuclear Energy To Play Key Role In India's Self-Reliant Energy Future: PM Modi

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to sustainable energy through nuclear power on Monday while sharing an article authored by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The Prime Minister's Office highlighted how "nuclear power has emerged as a crucial pillar in India's quest for a sustainable and self-reliant energy future" in a statement shared on social media platform X.

In his detailed article, Dr. Singh outlined the government's plans to substantially increase nuclear energy production while addressing various aspects of the sector, including the opening of nuclear energy to private participation, its growth trajectory in recent years, and the challenges faced as India's electricity demand is projected to triple by 2047.

Dr. Singh positioned nuclear power as the solution to India's complex energy challenge of promoting rapid economic growth while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy security.

He emphasised that "nuclear energy represents one of the most concentrated forms of power generation, where small amounts of fuel can produce enormous quantities of electricity with minimal carbon emissions."

The Minister further distinguished nuclear power from other renewable sources such as solar and wind by highlighting its reliability and independence from weather conditions.

The article noted significant progress in India's nuclear sector over the past decade, with capacity surging by more than 70 percent.

While nuclear power currently contributes approximately 3 percent of India's electricity generation, this figure is expected to grow substantially with 21 reactors totaling 15,300 MW at various stages of implementation.

The government has set an ambitious target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, a significant increase from the current capacity of 8.18 GW.

To achieve these ambitious goals, the government has launched the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

This mission focuses on enhancing domestic capabilities while simultaneously renewing international collaborations with Russia, France, and the United States.

Dr. Singh emphasised that beyond expanding capacity, the current focus is on "developing indigenous technology" to support the nuclear program.

Dr. Singh concluded by acknowledging that while India's nuclear program has the potential to "reshape the country's energy landscape," it must address several critical challenges, including implementing "stringent safety protocols, public acceptance, and financial viability" to ensure its long-term success and sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)