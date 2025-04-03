Swiss And French Armies Train Together

Deutsch de Schweizer und französische Armee trainieren gemeinsam Original Read more: Schweizer und französische Armee trainieren gemeinsa

MENAFN - Swissinfo) French and Swiss armoured and artillery units will train together in Switzerland between March and November. The aim is to strengthen the defence capabilities of the Swiss army. This content was published on March 31, 2025 - 15:50 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss armed forces are training in accordance with international standards in order to ensure a smooth exchange of information and networked command and control if necessary, according to a statement issued by the Federal Administration's Defence Group on Monday.

+ Trump pushes Switzerland to closer defence ties

In this way, the Swiss Armed Forces remain organisationally and structurally flexible for international cooperation in the event of a conflict while maintaining neutrality.

More More Leading Swiss politician favours closer EU defence ties

This content was published on Mar 31, 2025 Co-president of Swiss centre-left Social Democratic Party calls on Switzerland to step up security cooperation in Europe.

Read more: Leading Swiss politician favours closer EU defence tie

Members of the French Armed Forces arrived at the Geneva military training centre at the end of March 2025. In May, the Swiss Armed Forces trained in joint firing with two French units at the Hinterrhein firing range in Graubünden and Wichlen in the canton of Glarus. Exercises will follow in October and November on the Hinterrhein firing range and in November on the Simplon.

According to the Swiss Armed Forces, this cooperation is based on the 2021 agreement on bilateral cooperation in the field of military training.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from German by DeepL/mga