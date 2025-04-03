Swiss And French Armies Train Together
The Swiss armed forces are training in accordance with international standards in order to ensure a smooth exchange of information and networked command and control if necessary, according to a statement issued by the Federal Administration's Defence Group on Monday.
In this way, the Swiss Armed Forces remain organisationally and structurally flexible for international cooperation in the event of a conflict while maintaining neutrality.More More Leading Swiss politician favours closer EU defence ties
Members of the French Armed Forces arrived at the Geneva military training centre at the end of March 2025. In May, the Swiss Armed Forces trained in joint firing with two French units at the Hinterrhein firing range in Graubünden and Wichlen in the canton of Glarus. Exercises will follow in October and November on the Hinterrhein firing range and in November on the Simplon.
According to the Swiss Armed Forces, this cooperation is based on the 2021 agreement on bilateral cooperation in the field of military training.
