Arabs To Attend Defense Fair In Rio De Janeiro
In addition to the exhibitors, delegations from Arab countries will attend the event. Representatives from Egypt 's Ministry of Defense will come, as well as a delegation from Mauritania 's Ministry of Defense and the Air Force. Morocco and Qatar will also send representatives.
In addition to the exhibitor booths and visits from official delegations, Laad will host a security seminar and meetings with institutions working in public security. The event will feature representatives from Brazil's Navy, Air Force, and Army, as well as corporate security companies.
The Director of Institutional Relations of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), Fernanda Baltazar, and Board member Arthur Jafet will represent the institution at the event.
