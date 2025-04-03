Arabs To Attend Defense Fair In Rio De Janeiro

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Arab delegations and companies will participate from Tuesday (1) to Friday (4) in the, the largestin Latin America, which will be held at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro. According to information from the fair, confirmed exhibitors include Edge Group from the United Arab Emirates and two Brazilian companies controlled by the conglomerate-Siatt and Condor.

In addition to the exhibitors, delegations from Arab countries will attend the event. Representatives from Egypt 's Ministry of Defense will come, as well as a delegation from Mauritania 's Ministry of Defense and the Air Force. Morocco and Qatar will also send representatives.

In addition to the exhibitor booths and visits from official delegations, Laad will host a security seminar and meetings with institutions working in public security. The event will feature representatives from Brazil's Navy, Air Force, and Army, as well as corporate security companies.

The Director of Institutional Relations of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), Fernanda Baltazar, and Board member Arthur Jafet will represent the institution at the event.

