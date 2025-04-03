Airline Promotes Morocco Among Brazilians
According to Othman Baba, Royal Air Maroc's regional director for South America, this marks the beginning of the airline's efforts to“strengthen ties” with the Brazilian tourism sector, as the company aims to enhance public awareness of its brand and destinations. The goal, Royal Air Maroc stated in a press release, is to position Morocco as one of the top international travel destinations for Brazilian tourists.
“Morocco is exceptional, rich in culture, hospitality, and unique experiences, while also holding a strategic geographic position that efficiently connects Brazil to both Africa and Europe. We want agents to experience this potential firsthand, as well as see our lounge in Guarulhos and our onboard services,” said the executive.Morocco-Brazil flights
From March 17 to 23, the airline brought travel agents from Spain to Brazil, followed by industry professionals from Portugal between March 23 amd 30, aiming to showcase destinations in São Paulo to tour operators from these European countries, enabling them to“sell” Brazil with more knowledge and details. With the same approach, the company plans to bring journalists from France in May.
Royal Air Maroc resumed direct flights on the Casablanca-São Paulo-Casablanca route in December last year after a five-year hiatus. The airline operates three weekly flights to Guarulhos Airport using the Boeing 787-9, one of the most advanced aircraft from the US manufacturer. The Moroccan airline has said that by 2026, it plans to increase flight frequency to São Paulo and launch flights to Rio de Janeiro, a destination it previously served from the 1970s to early 1990s.
