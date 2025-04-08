Ukrainians Abroad May Be Denied Passport If Their Military Registration Documents Are Invalid Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian men residing abroad may be denied the issuance of a passport if their military registration documents are found to be invalid, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

"If military registration documents are invalid, an employee of the State Enterprise 'Dokument' will notify the applicant of the refusal to process their passport. In such cases, individuals must contact the Ministry of Defense," the ministry's press service said .

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 who wish to obtain a passport while abroad must apply through a designated branch of the State Enterprise "Dokument."

"There is no need to physically present a military registration document or Rezerv+. Center employees conduct verification of military registration status via the relevant registry. If no record is found, it will be added automatically," the statement said.

On April 1, 2025, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced that the government had changed the procedure for issuing passports to military-age men who are abroad.

According to the minister, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 no longer need to physically present a military registration document to obtain either an internal passport or a passport for international travel.