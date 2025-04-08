China's Strategy In Korea: Rewriting History To Weaponize It

MENAFN - Asia Times) In April 2017, Donald Trump recounted to the Wall Street Journal a conversation he'd had with Xi Jinping . Trump said that Xi

Xi's alleged comment is more than a historical misstatement – it reveals Beijing's broader strategy to position China as the cultural and political center of East Asia. This influence campaign relies not just on power but also on narrative.

By invoking a civilizational legacy, China casts itself as the region's rightful hegemon, with the supposed moral authority to interfere in the affairs of neighbors like Korea. Alarmingly, as Trump's remarks show, even global leaders can be influenced by this revisionist framing.

This narrative drives Beijing's opposition to South Korea's deployment of the US-supplied Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system and South Korea's participation in the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). But that's just the start.

China has pressured Seoul over defense policy, culture and diplomacy. In response to disagreements, it has used unofficial trade sanctions – targeting Korean firms like Lotte, restricting tourism and banning Korean entertainment.

It even objects to joint US-Korean military exercises held on Korean soil and frequently protests visits by Korean officials to US military bases or strategy meetings. These actions aim to limit Seoul's autonomy, treat South Korea as a vassal rather than a sovereign partner of the US, and dissuade the US from exerting influence in South Korea.