King, Albania PM Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah , during a phone call on Tuesday, discussed regional developments with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

His Majesty called for stepping up international efforts to immediately stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, reinstate the ceasefire and implement all the agreed upon phases, and resume the delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King stressed that there will be no regional peace or stability without a just solution to the Palestinian issue that fulfils the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, on the basis of the two-state solution.

Discussions also covered the strong ties between Jordan and Albania, as well as ways to expand cooperation, the statement said.