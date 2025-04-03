Feralla®, New Active Ingredient For Mollusc Control, Gains EU Approval

Key milestone achieved toward launch of Feralla®-based products

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announced today that its novel, in-licensed active ingredient Feralla® has been approved in the European Union. At its March 2025 meeting, the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (SCoPAFF) unanimously voted to approve Feralla® as a low-risk active substance. This approval marks a significant milestone on the path to launching Feralla®-based end-use products in the EU.

Molluscicide products based on Feralla® will offer substantial benefits to farmers, providing a rapid stop-feeding effect and superior pellet durability compared to Ferric-Phosphate options. This leads to faster mollusc control, usually within three days of application, which effectively reduces feeding damage, ultimately boosting both crop yield and quality.

Recent field trials have shown Feralla®'s exceptional efficacy, with crop damage reduced by 90% within the first three days. Powered by ADAMA's Desidro® Technology, Feralla® improves bait attractiveness and utilizes a lower concentration of active ingredient, supporting farmers in meeting their sustainability objectives. The proprietary Desidro® technology features a multi-stage drying process at controlled humidity levels, ensuring the end-use product has superior anti-moulding properties. This process has also been shown to withstand high levels of weathering, prolonging efficacy in the field.

"We're delighted to receive this approval from the EU's SCoPAFF, which recognizes Feralla® as a sustainable mollusc control solution," said Germain Boulay, Head of Global Herbicides & Molluscicides . "This approval demonstrates ADAMA's commitment to delivering innovation to European farmers to support them in raising yield and quality."

With European farmers facing increasing challenges in balancing pest control and regulatory requirements, the approval of Feralla® brings ADAMA closer to offering powerful mollusc control products that will help farmers manage pests sustainably while meeting regulatory standards and consumer expectations.

The first Feralla®-based product is expected to launch in the UK later this year, followed by rollouts in additional European countries.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at .

ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise

Global Public Relation

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED