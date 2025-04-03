Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video: Ethereum Dips While Bitcoin Dominates


2025-04-03 04:07:44
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Crypto market chaos! Ethereum is sinking while Bitcoin holds strong above $83K. With BTC dominance at a 4-year high and ETH at its most oversold level in 3 years, is a massive breakout coming? Plus, BlackRock's CEO sounds the alarm on the future of the U.S. dollar. Could this push even more investors into Bitcoin? Watch now & don't forget to like and subscribe for more updates

MENAFN03042025000156011031ID1109384897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search