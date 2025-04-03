(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

The project comprises two phases with 490 plots ranging from 753 sq. ft to 1500 sq. ft., all approved by CMDA and RERA. VGN's layout features Plug & Play infrastructure, including underground sewage, metro water, piped natural gas (PNG), underground EB, and storm water trench. It also boasts an 11,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and a 60,000 sq. ft park with modern amenities. Chennai-based VGN Group, a leading real estate developer, has launched its latest residential project, VGN Paradise , at Thiruvottiyur-just 200 meters from WIMCO Nagar Metro Station in Central Chennai. The fully-compounded and secured community offers 490 plots, each ranging from 753 to 1500 sq. ft. Approved by CMDA and RERA, the plots are priced at Rs. 7,999 per sq. ft., with a special limited-period offer of Rs. 7,199 per sq. ft. For further details, please contact: 044 4002 4010.

VGN Launches Gated Community Plots "VGN PARADISE" at Thiruvottiyur, Central Chennai

VGN Paradise is designed as an engineered layout with Plug & Play infrastructure, including metro water, underground sewage, piped natural gas (PNG), underground EB, and stormwater drainage. The roads within the community, measuring 7.2 to 10 meters in width, are built to Indian Roads Congress standards, with raised pedestrian platforms for enhanced safety. The project also features a 60,000 sq. ft landscaped park with over 1,200 avenue trees and 13,000 shrubs, promoting a green and sustainable living environment. Additionally, the project holds an Approved Project Financial (APF) number, enabling buyers to easily secure loans from banks and NBFCs.

Thiruvottiyur: A Rising Investment Hub

Thiruvottiyur has long been considered Chennai's "secret treasure," with untapped real estate potential. The launch of the WIMCO Nagar Metro Station, the first station in North Chennai, has transformed the area into a key mobility hub, driving rapid infrastructure growth. Often compared to Anna Nagar, Thiruvottiyur offers similar benefits at just 30% of Anna Nagar's land prices.

Unlike other areas prone to flooding, Thiruvottiyur stands on stable land, free from disrupted water bodies, ensuring better resilience against floods. The locality also enjoys superior air quality compared to central business districts like Mount Road.

With Thiruvottiyur High Road priced at Rs. 12,000 per sq. ft, infrastructure developments such as the WIMCO Nagar Subway further enhance connectivity.

Mr. V.N. Devados , Chairman and Managing Director of VGN Group , said,“We have developed this expansive layout just minutes from the metro station, offering broad roads and well-planned green spaces. With seamless road and rail connectivity, residents can reach Central Chennai in just 25 minutes, while Anna Nagar and Teynampet are equally accessible. The combination of clean air, reliable utilities, and excellent infrastructure makes VGN Paradise an ideal choice for homebuyers and investors. Major industries such as Manali Petroleum Refinery, Ennore Thermal Power Station, and MRF are well-confined within the industrial zone, ensuring a clean residential atmosphere.

The state government's Rs. 1,000 crore 'Valarum Vada Chennai' initiative aims to enhance healthcare, infrastructure, and recreational spaces in Thiruvottiyur. Future developments, including a beach park, bridges, glass tunnels, and cycling tracks, will further elevate the region's livability. Investors and homebuyers can confidently choose Thiruvottiyur-especially VGN Paradise-as an excellent long-term investment opportunity”.

Infrastructure & Upcoming Developments



WIMCO Nagar Subway: Enhances traffic flow between TH Road and Manali High Road.

WIMCO Nagar EMU Station: Set for an upgrade to match Tambaram station, making it the only station intersecting with the Metro. LULU Mall Expansion: One of Chennai's three upcoming LULU Mall outlets will be located in WIMCO Nagar, further boosting the area's commercial value.

With its strategic location, competitive pricing, and top-notch infrastructure, VGN Paradise is poised to become one of the most sought-after residential and investment destinations in Chennai.

