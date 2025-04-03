Secretary Rubio's Call With Mexican Foreign Secretary De La Fuente

Regarding border security, Secretary Rubio and Foreign Secretary de La Fuente discussed actions to strengthen our borders, dismantle cartels, and stop the flow of illicit drugs, firearms, and illegal aliens. Secretary Rubio welcomed Mexico’s demonstrated commitment to achieve results, including the deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops to our shared border, major fentanyl and precursor chemicals seizures, the transfer of 29 high-value targets, including major cartel figures, to U.S. custody to stand trial for their crimes, and the recent capture in Mexico and extradition to the United States of MS-13 leader Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales. The Secretary thanked Mexico for coordinating efforts to decrease illegal immigration, continuing to receive deportation flights, and repatriating illegal aliens to their home countries.