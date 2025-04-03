Sanctions Target Iran's UAV And Ballistic Missile Procurement Networks - United States Department Of State

The United States is today sanctioning six entities and two individuals based in Iran, the UAE, and China that have been involved in the procurement of key components on behalf of entities connected to Iran’s UAV and ballistic missile programs.

The United States will use all available means to expose and disrupt Iran’s growing UAV and missile development programs and weapons proliferation, which destabilize the Middle East and beyond. We will continue to act against the complex schemes Iran uses in third countries to conceal its acquisition and its transfers of sensitive technology. Iran uses this technology and the proceeds from arms sales to bolster its military industrial base to build missiles and UAVs, which are used against fellow countries, as well as exported to Russia, terrorist proxy groups around the Middle East, and to other actors of concern.