Moscow claims Kiev violating energy ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Ukrainian forces of violating a US-mediated ceasefire agreement by carrying out three attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in just 24 hours. These incidents included a drone strike in Bryansk that damaged a power line, an artillery strike on a transformer station in the same region, and an attempted kamikaze drone strike on a gas storage facility in Crimea, which was intercepted before reaching its target.
The ceasefire, agreed upon by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, went into effect on March 18 and called for a 30-day suspension of attacks on energy infrastructure. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had publicly supported the moratorium, but Moscow claims Ukraine has repeatedly breached the terms, undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions.
Despite the violations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's commitment to honoring the agreement, recognizing it as a positive diplomatic move. Meanwhile, US officials have been involved in separate talks with both Russian and Ukrainian delegations, and Moscow has expressed willingness to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, contingent on Western sanctions being lifted.
