Serbia declares Russia to investigate ‘sonic weapon’ occurrence
(MENAFN) Serbia is preparing for a visit from Russian experts to investigate allegations that a "sonic weapon" was used during recent mass protests. Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin announced that Russian specialists from the Federal Security Service (FSB) will arrive to probe the incident, which occurred on March 15 during protests in Belgrade. The opposition Freedom and Justice Party (SSP) accused security forces of deploying a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD), a crowd-control tool originally developed by the US Navy, which can cause hearing damage.
Vulin rejected these claims and assured that the Serbian government has nothing to hide, emphasizing the commitment to a thorough investigation. The protests, which the government claims are part of foreign efforts to destabilize Serbia, were sparked by the tragic collapse of a concrete canopy in Novi Sad last November, which killed 16 people. The March 15 protests represented the culmination of growing dissatisfaction and political pressure.
The Serbian government has also alleged that the US "deep state" and European intelligence agencies are behind the protests, retaliating for Serbia's refusal to adopt anti-Russian policies. The EU has pushed Serbia to align its foreign policy with Brussels before it can proceed with its bid to join the Union.
