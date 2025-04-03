Student Groups Continue Protests At Hyderabad Central University, Some Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 3 (IANS) Hyderabad Central University remained tense on Thursday as protests by student groups continued against the proposed auction of 400 acres of land abutting the campus.

Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) once again tried to enter the campus but were stopped and arrested by the police.

The protesters, who gathered at the main gate, then tried to barge into the campus through another gate, leading to a scuffle between them and the police.

The police arrested the protesters and shifted them to the police station. ABVP workers demanded that the Telangana government withdraw its decision to auction the land in Kancha Gachibowli and return it to Hyderabad Central University (HCU). They alleged that the government is destroying a vital lung space of Hyderabad by destroying the forested land to sell it to private companies.

The students' group alleged that the police were acting in a highhanded manner while dealing with peaceful protests.

Students of HCU also continued their protest on the campus to demand the state government withdraw its decision.

Meanwhile, police also arrested members of students groups affiliated to the Left parties when they tried to march towards the State Secretariat to demand the protection of 400 acres of land.

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and other student groups reached near the Secretariat raising slogans against the government.

The protesters, who were carrying flags and placards, squatted on the road. The police bodily lifted them and whisked them away in police vehicles.

HCU students, green activists, and opposition parties have been protesting against the state government's move to clear the land and auction it for the development of IT parks. Accusing the government of destroying the environment, they have demanded an immediate halt to the work.

The TGIIC has deployed more than 40 JCBs to clear the area, considered as home to many species of animals and birds, lakes and mushroom rocks.

The students are demanding immediate removal of JCBs from the area and a written assurance that the university would take steps to ensure that the land is registered under the university.

The state government maintains that it is a government land and is utilising it to develop IT parks to provide jobs for youth.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered a halt to the felling of trees and other works on the land.

The court gave the interim order while hearing the Public Interest Litigations filed by HCU students and the Vata Foundation.

Student groups alleged that even after the High Court order, bulldozers were seen in action, felling trees.

The Centre also sought a report from the Government of Telangana on clearing 400 acres of land near HCU.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday sought a factual report and action taken report immediately from Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), Government of Telangana.