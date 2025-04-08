Extra Support Announced For Drought-Affected Farmers In South Australia

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, April 8 (IANS) The government of South Australia (SA) has announced new support measures for communities and farmers affected by widespread drought.

Peter Malinauskas, the Premier of South Australia, on Tuesday committed 55 million Australian dollars (33.1 million US dollars) in funding from the state government for support measures including infrastructure upgrades, financial counselling and mental health support.

Malinauskas said in a statement that most of the state is experiencing drought conditions, with some regions having received their lowest rainfall on record.

The new package built on 18 million Australian dollars (10.8 million dollars) in support measures announced in November.

"When we announced our first drought relief package in November, I made clear that we would closely monitor the rollout of support and would not hesitate to act if needed. In the time since, the drought has not abated. In fact, things have got worse," Malinauskas said on Tuesday.

"We can not make it rain. But we can take practical action to support our farmers and help prepare them for the next drought," he said.

Affected farmers in March called for more government assistance.

Malinauskas said that the new support package was designed in direct consultation with the state's primary producers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Livestock SA, the peak body representing the state's livestock farmers, welcomed the assistance.

An annual report published by the South Australian Department for Environment and Water earlier in April warned that water levels in reservoirs in the state capital of Adelaide were at their lowest in over 20 years as a result of dry conditions.

The water security report said that total reservoir levels across the city were at 38 percent, down from 50 per cent in 2024.

The state government in January increased production from the Adelaide Desalination Plant to 300 million litres per day to help meet demands for water and prevent the introduction of water restrictions.