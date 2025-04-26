Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew And Jeffrey Epstein Accuser, Dies By Suicide Netizens Say 'Victims Deserve Justice'

MENAFN - Live Mint) One of the prominent survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide aged 41, her family said. Giuffre was among the most vocal accusers of convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. She had claimed they trafficked her to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, when she was 17, an allegation he has strongly refused.

Netizens react

One of the users said,“Rest in peace, Virginia Giuffre... you deserved so much better, and your courage will not be forgotten.” Another stated,“Victims deserve justice. Rest easy, Virginia. I'm sorry this world failed you so profoundly.”

