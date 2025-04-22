403
Trump, Melania Plan to Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, is set to journey to Rome to participate in the funeral of Pope Francis.
This will mark his inaugural international trip since assuming office in January.
“We look forward to being there,” Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday.
Pope Francis, 88, passed away earlier on Monday due to a cerebral stroke and irreversible heart failure, as confirmed by Vatican physician Andrea Arcangeli in the death certificate.
Born in Buenos Aires in 1936 to Italian immigrant parents, Francis was the first Latin American pope.
He was ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969, studying in both Argentina and Germany before eventually becoming the leader of the Catholic Church in 2013.
Details for the funeral arrangements have yet to be released by the Vatican.
