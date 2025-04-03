403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Stands by Judicial Independence Amid Corruption Conviction Criticism
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron stood by the autonomy of the judiciary in response to increasing criticism following Marine Le Pen's corruption conviction on Monday, as reported by an official representative.
Sophie Primas, the government spokesperson, emphasized on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting that "The judiciary is independent. It makes its decisions in complete independence, and therefore, it must be respected as a pillar of our democracy."
She highlighted the importance of respecting the judiciary's authority as fundamental to democracy.
Macron also condemned any threats made against judges, stating they are entirely "unacceptable" and "intolerable," according to Primas.
Primas further noted that everyone is entitled to equal justice, and that the law should be applied uniformly to all individuals. "Everyone has the right to equal justice and that the law applies the same to everyone," she remarked.
In addition, Primas addressed concerns raised by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou regarding the immediate execution of certain sentences, including the one imposed on Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in the right-wing political sphere and a key contender for the 2027 presidential election.
"The concerns expressed by the prime minister do not relate to the ruling itself," Primas clarified. She explained that Bayrou's concerns were centered on the potential for an appeal against the entire sentence, particularly the matter of its immediate enforcement.
"The concern is not about the sentence, the ruling, or the court’s decision, but about this mechanism, which was decided upon at the time for good and well-documented reasons," she concluded.
Sophie Primas, the government spokesperson, emphasized on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting that "The judiciary is independent. It makes its decisions in complete independence, and therefore, it must be respected as a pillar of our democracy."
She highlighted the importance of respecting the judiciary's authority as fundamental to democracy.
Macron also condemned any threats made against judges, stating they are entirely "unacceptable" and "intolerable," according to Primas.
Primas further noted that everyone is entitled to equal justice, and that the law should be applied uniformly to all individuals. "Everyone has the right to equal justice and that the law applies the same to everyone," she remarked.
In addition, Primas addressed concerns raised by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou regarding the immediate execution of certain sentences, including the one imposed on Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure in the right-wing political sphere and a key contender for the 2027 presidential election.
"The concerns expressed by the prime minister do not relate to the ruling itself," Primas clarified. She explained that Bayrou's concerns were centered on the potential for an appeal against the entire sentence, particularly the matter of its immediate enforcement.
"The concern is not about the sentence, the ruling, or the court’s decision, but about this mechanism, which was decided upon at the time for good and well-documented reasons," she concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment