CHC Navigation Joins the Real-time Analysis Center of International GNSS Service

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global leader in geospatial and positioning technologies, has been officially appointed as a Real-time Analysis Center of the International GNSS Service (IGS), marking a significant milestone in the company's contributions to global satellite navigation advancements. This achievement underscores CHCNAV's technical expertise in Geospatial and positions it among the world's top-tier organizations in the field.

Established in 1994, the IGS is a preeminent authority in GNSS research and data services, coordinating collaboration among leading institutions such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the European Orbit Determination Centre (CODE), and Wuhan University. Its Real-Time Service (RTS) significantly advanced real-time applications in the GNSS positioning sector by delivering high-precision and reliable real-time orbit and clock correction data.

CHCNAV's real-time precise orbit and clock receivers have demonstrated competitive performance in IGS evaluations, achieving leading accuracy among the involved agencies. This milestone reflects the company's dedication to innovation and its role in supporting the broader GNSS community.

CHCNAV will leverage its expertise to support GNSS development, provide precise real-time data and products, and collaborate on research initiatives that bridge theoretical advancements with practical applications. With presence in over 140 countries and a workforce of more than 2,000 professionals, CHCNAV continues to drive innovation across industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction, and autonomy.

