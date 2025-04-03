CHC Navigation EMG100: Simplifying Precision Excavation

CHCNAV EMG100

Designed for ease of learning and use, EMG100 features precision GNSS technology, an intuitive interface, and rapid setup to enhance construction efficiency.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New eMG100 from CHC Navigation Simplifies Excavator Precision Operations

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a leading provider of geospatial solutions, announces the launch of the eMG100, an innovative 3D guidance system designed to simplify excavator operations. The system combines high-precision positioning technology with an intuitive user interface to deliver efficient and accurate machine control for construction projects.

“The eMG100 represents a significant advancement in making precision excavation accessible to operators of all skill levels,” said Jermyn Gao, Product Director at CHC Navigation.“Its rapid setup and user-friendly interface allow construction teams and individuals to achieve professional results while minimizing the learning time typically associated with 3D machine control systems.”

Streamlined Setup and Operation

The eMG100 features an industry-leading quick setup process that can be completed within one hour, with system calibration taking just 15 minutes. Operators can master the basic functions within 30 minutes, enabling construction teams to begin productive work almost immediately. The system's intuitive interface eliminates the need for extensive training or complex coordinate system setup.

High-Precision Performance

Equipped with dual GNSS antennas and advanced IMU sensors, the eMG100 delivers consistent ±3cm accuracy across all excavation tasks. The system provides real-time guidance for elevation control, slope measurement, and cut-and-fill calculations. Its EX-Tech algorithm ensures reliable performance even during operations and supports various boom configurations including swing and triple boom setups.

Versatile Functionality

The eMG100 features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that presents clear, easy-to-read graphics and numerical data. Operators can perform on-site surface design without prior CAD experience, establish precise AB baselines, and monitor machine posture in real-time. The system supports seamless integration with GNSS RTK networks and third-party base stations through one-click connectivity.

Built for the Field

The system's components are designed to withstand harsh construction environments, with IP65-rated protection for the display unit and IP68-rated protection for the sensors. Operating effectively across a wide temperature range, the eMG100 ensures reliable performance in challenging weather conditions.

The eMG100 3D guidance system is an ideal solution for various applications including ground leveling, road construction, foundation work, and precision trenching, offering construction teams a practical path to enhanced productivity and accuracy.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

For more information about CHC Navigation [Huace:300627], please visit:

Chase Xu

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

15258975513

email us here

