Tyton Partners And Ufi Ventures Release 2025 Annual Voctech Market Report: Policy Inflection, Skills Gaps, And AI Transformations Define The Future Of Workforce Development

LONDON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading strategy consultancy and investment advisor in global education, and Ufi Ventures, the UK's specialist investor in vocational technology, have published their fifth annual report on the future of workforce development, The Jobs Frontier 2025.

The report reflects on a year marked by political upheaval, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change. It also explores how these trends are shaping investment priorities and public-private responses across the UK and globally, with a strategic review of the implications of 2024 alongside scenarios for the remainder of 2025.

Key takeaways from the 2025 report include:



Macroeconomic uncertainty, demographic change, and technological acceleration are reshaping the UK workforce.



Labour shortages remain acute, particularly in the green economy, education, health and social care, and tech.

The new US administration's policies have introduced considerable uncertainty and are shifting spending priorities – and perhaps jobs and skills requirements – across Europe.



Investment in VocTech has rebounded in the UK but remains cautious globally.



AI and automation are changing the dynamics of employment and workforce development.

Public-private partnerships are emerging as essential to addressing systemic workforce challenges.



Nick Kind, Managing Director at Tyton Partners, said:

“We are entering a decisive period for workforce transformation. The choices made by government, employers and investors over the next 12 months will determine whether we bridge critical skills gaps or entrench inequality further. This report is designed to inform those decisions.”

Helen Gironi, Director of Ufi Ventures, added:

“This year's analysis reinforces the case for targeted investment where business needs and social value align. The VocTech ecosystem has a vital role to play in enabling access to skills and opportunity-particularly for those who have historically been underserved by mainstream education and training systems. As the UK confronts economic and environmental transition, those solutions will only become more essential.”

The report also highlights growing momentum behind new public-private partnerships and a renewed policy focus on adult education, apprenticeships and regional skills development, as well as areas where further action is urgently needed.

Read The Jobs Frontier 2025 here .

Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector.

Ufi Ventures

Ufi Ventures is the investment arm of Ufi VocTech Trust, investing in early-stage EdTech companies building digital technologies to deliver the skills needed for work, now and in the future.

