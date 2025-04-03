IAF Pilot Dies After Jaguar Fighter Aircraft Crashes In Gujarat's Jamnagar

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died and another sustained injuries after a two-seater Jaguar aircraft crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield, the IAF stated on Thursday.

The IAF said in a post on X that an IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft "airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission".

"The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to airfield and local population," the IAF said.

The IAF further informed that one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” the IAF's statement on X read.

Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials had said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully manoeuvred the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.