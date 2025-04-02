403
Secretary Rubio, Bahraini FM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 2 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani during his visit to Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
They discussed the important strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain, including "close security cooperation, our shared commitment to safeguarding maritime security and freedom of navigation against Houthi threats, and a shared commitment to peace," according to a statement attributable to State Dept. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
"Both parties discussed our valued trade relationship and continued economic engagement in emerging technologies.
"They highlighted the U.S.-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement and the Abraham Accords as platforms for joint deterrence, diplomacy, security, and regional integration," Bruce noted.
"The Secretary and Foreign Minister reiterated both countries' support for greater security and stability in the Middle East," she added. (Pickup previous)
